How to get Gears of War Reloaded beta access

Gears of War Reloaded beta is just around the corner, and the fans are excited to jump into the action. This upcoming remaster brings the iconic game to modern platforms with significantly improved visuals, full cross-play, and even cross-progression. The first multiplayer beta starts on June 13, 2025, and many players might be curious to access it.
Unfortunately, you can't play Gears of War Reloaded beta for free; there are three different ways to access it though.
How to join th Gears of War Reloaded beta test
The Gears of War Reloaded multiplayer beta test will be available to play on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and cloud via GeForce Now. The first test will run from June 13, 2025, to June 15, 2025, while the second and final test will run from June 20, 2025, to June 22, 2025.
Here are the three methods to get Gears of War Reloaded beta access:
Pre-order the game
The most direct way to secure multiplayer beta access is by pre-ordering Gears of War Reloaded. The game will officially release on August 26, 2025. Here are the respective links to pre-order on all platforms:
- PC: Via Steam
- Xbox: Via Microsoft Store
- PlayStation: Via PlayStation Store
Game Pass subscription
If you have an Xbox Game Pass, you are lucky. The players with active Ultimate Pass or PC Game Pass can access the beta at no additional cost. Here is the pricing:
- Xbox PC Game Pass: $9.99/month
- Xbox Ultimate Game Pass: $14.99/month
Own a copy of Gears of War Ultimate Edition
The players who already own a Gears of War Ultimate Edition digital copy that was purchased before May 5, 2025, can redeem Gears of War Reloaded for free. Thus, they will get full beta access for no additional cost. The eligible users will get a notification with a redeem code in the Xbox Message Center starting June 11, 2025.
That's everything you need to know about the Gears of War Reloaded beta test. These two tests will help the developers gather feedback regarding the stability of multiplayer mode, especially in crossplay. For more information, you can check out the official FAQ blog here.
