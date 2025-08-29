Paramount reportedly in talks to buy Call of Duty movie rights

Recent reports hint that Paramount might be in talks to buy the rights to make Call of Duty movies. This was first shared in the What I’m Hearing newsletter by Puck News. While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, this news has already started surfacing on social media platforms and the excitement has started to build.
Here’s everything we know so far about the potential Call of Duty live-action rights.
Note: This article is based on leaks from multiple sources. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.
Call of Duty movies might come true as Paramount in talks to buy the rights
According to the newsletter, this report comes from two separate and reliable sources. For those unaware, this isn't the first attempt to make a Call of Duty-based movie. Back in 2015, Activision once announced something similar when it launched its own production studio and even signed Stefano Sollima as the director. However, it was never finalized and the plans faded away.
The newsletter states the new push for a CoD movie comes from David Ellison, Chairman and CEO at Paramount. Reports also suggest the first movie could be released around 2028. It is unclear which storyline would be chosen for the movie adaptation. The Call of Duty franchise covers many eras and settings, from World War conflicts to even futuristic battles, all with unique lore.
That's everything we know so far. Paramount and Activision have not shared any details regarding this rumored deal, so fans will have to wait for updates, if any.
