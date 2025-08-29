Every Call of Duty title that went offline today (August 29, 2025)

In an unexpected turn of events, nearly every major Call of Duty game suddenly went offline today (August 29, 2025). This outage affected almost every platform at the same time, and tens of thousands of players reported the issue on sites like Down Detector. The developers have acknowledged the situation, and most of the services are now back online.Here's everything you need to know about this outage and what the developers had to say about it.How big was the Call of Duty outage on August 29, 2025?This outage was on a global scale and started at around 7:30 PM Eastern Time. Many players were concerned because the downtime was unannounced and not just impacted the latest game, Black Ops 6, but almost every title in the series.These 17 Call of Duty games were affected on August 29, 2025:TitlePlatforms affectedCall of Duty: Advanced WarfareXbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3Call of Duty: Black Ops IIXbox 360, PlayStation 3, SteamCall of Duty: Black Ops IIIXbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, SteamCall of Duty: Black Ops 4Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Battle.netCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarAll platformsCall of Duty: Black Ops 6All platformsCall of Duty: Modern Warfare IIAll platformsCall of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIAll platformsCall of Duty: WarzoneAll platformsCall of Duty: GhostsXbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, SteamCall of Duty: Infinite WarfareXbox One, PlayStation 4, SteamCall of Duty: Modern WarfareAll platformsCall of Duty: Modern Warfare 3Xbox One, PlayStation 3, SteamCall of Duty: Modern Warfare RemasterXbox One, PlayStation 4, SteamCall of Duty: Vanguard All platforms Call of Duty: WWII Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Steam Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile All supported devicesThe outage issue seems to be resolved now as the reports of outages have dropped considerably. The developers at Activision confirmed that the servers are getting back to normal, and they will keep monitoring them. As of now, the exact reason for this unannounced outage has not been disclosed.That's everything you need to know about the sudden outage of Call of Duty titles on August 29, 2025. For live updates of the server status, check out Activision's support portal.Read more articles here:Warzone's resurgence map for Black Ops 7 leaked, and it's not completely newTop 10 most disliked Call of Duty trailers: Black Ops 7, Infinite Warfare, and moreIconic BO2 SMG is reportedly returning in Black Ops 7