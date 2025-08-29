Every Call of Duty title that went offline today (August 29, 2025)

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 29, 2025 08:12 GMT
Call of Duty had a massive outage today (Image via Activision)
Many Call of Duty games suffered a massive outage today (Image via Activision)

In an unexpected turn of events, nearly every major Call of Duty game suddenly went offline today (August 29, 2025). This outage affected almost every platform at the same time, and tens of thousands of players reported the issue on sites like Down Detector. The developers have acknowledged the situation, and most of the services are now back online.

Here's everything you need to know about this outage and what the developers had to say about it.

How big was the Call of Duty outage on August 29, 2025?

This outage was on a global scale and started at around 7:30 PM Eastern Time. Many players were concerned because the downtime was unannounced and not just impacted the latest game, Black Ops 6, but almost every title in the series.

These 17 Call of Duty games were affected on August 29, 2025:

TitlePlatforms affected
Call of Duty: Advanced WarfareXbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3
Call of Duty: Black Ops IIXbox 360, PlayStation 3, Steam
Call of Duty: Black Ops IIIXbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Steam
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Battle.net
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarAll platforms
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6All platforms
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIAll platforms
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIAll platforms
Call of Duty: WarzoneAll platforms
Call of Duty: GhostsXbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Steam
Call of Duty: Infinite WarfareXbox One, PlayStation 4, Steam
Call of Duty: Modern WarfareAll platforms
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Steam
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare RemasterXbox One, PlayStation 4, Steam
Call of Duty: Vanguard All platforms
Call of Duty: WWII Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Steam
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile All supported devices
The outage issue seems to be resolved now as the reports of outages have dropped considerably. The developers at Activision confirmed that the servers are getting back to normal, and they will keep monitoring them. As of now, the exact reason for this unannounced outage has not been disclosed.

That's everything you need to know about the sudden outage of Call of Duty titles on August 29, 2025. For live updates of the server status, check out Activision's support portal.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Edited by Angad Sharma
