The iconic Black Ops 2 SMG, PWD-57, is reportedly returning to the franchise with the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. A credible leaker, @CODBO7Informer, shared this information on X. While no official announcement has been made as of this writing, the post suggests that the SMG will join the arsenal of the upcoming CoD title.

Read on to learn more regarding the Black Ops 2 (BO2) SMG returning in BO7.

BO2 SMG is reportedly arriving in Black Ops 7

The BO2 SMG, PWD-57, has been present in the meta for quite some time since the launch of the title. For the uninitiated, at that time, it boasted the highest magazine capacity in the SMG category, and also had a high fire rate of 750 rpm.

At close range, it could deal 35 damage per bullet, requiring just three hits to eliminate an enemy.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Informer @CODBO7Informer CONFIRMED: The PDW from Black Ops 2 returns in Black Ops 7.

Unfortunately, due to undisclosed reasons, Activision removed this weapon before the launch of Black Ops 3, and till now, it has not been featured in any subsequent installments.

As mentioned previously, in a recent X post, @CODBO7Informer suggested that the PDW-57 will be making a comeback with the upcoming Black Ops 7. While several iconic weapons, including Orion, Polis, Echo 12, Mk. 78 and more have been showcased in the BO7 trailer, PDW-57, on the other hand, did not make an appearance.

That said, it’s only a matter of time before players can see whether this rumor holds. In the meantime, they can expect to get some official announcements or more such floating rumors before the release of Black Ops 7.

