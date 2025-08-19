How to get Black Ops 7 Beta access and 3 Reznov skins

Black Ops 7 Beta access is confirmed to be just a few days away, allowing fans to enjoy an early gameplay experience alongside three Reznov skins. With the recent release of the Black Ops 7 gameplay trailer, developers have showcased some clips of the gameplay and disclosed crucial information, including the official release date and a preview of the upcoming operators.
This article guides you on how to get Black Ops 7 Beta access and the three Reznov skins.
Get Black Ops 7 Beta access and 3 Reznov skins
The title has already been listed in the Xbox Store. Players can pre-order the Standard Edition for $69.66 and the Vault Edition for $100; the latter also includes exclusive content such as Battle Pass, a Season Pass, and Operator skins. According to the Xbox Store listing, the Black Ops 7 open beta will start with early access from October 2, 2025, onwards.
Players must pre-order or pre-purchase the title to enjoy the beta access and get 3 Reznov skins for $1. Furthermore, those who pre-ordered the title or have an active Game Pass subscription can enjoy early access across all platforms from October 2, 2025.
Interestingly, the title comes with a Cross-Gen bundle this time, meaning if a player buys the title, they can access it on different platforms, including Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.
The game is all set to launch on November 14, 2025, and will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Xbox S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. The open beta will begin on October 5, 2025.
