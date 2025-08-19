Who is Milo Ventimiglia playing in Black Ops 7?

Black Ops 7 sees the return of David Mason, and it will be played by none other than Milo Ventimiglia. The first major announcement at the gamescom 2025 featured the Call of Duty series, and David Mason's character has already piqued the interest of this franchise's fans. Although David Mason's character has undergone some significant chanegs since the last time we saw him Milo Ventimiglia's portrayal seems to fit in nicely.
Call of Duty Black Ops 7 also features other prominent stars like Kiernan Shipka, portraying Emma Kagan. Here's a deeper look at Milo Ventimiglia's career and his prominent roles in the industry so far.
David Mason returns to Black Ops 7 with Milo Ventimiglia taking on the character's mantle
Milo Ventimigla takes on the mantle of David Mason in Black Ops 7, who seems to be the protagonist of the game. David "Section" Mason was first introduced in Black Ops 2 as the main character. The character instantly became a fan-favorite, and he finally returns to the franchise more than a decade later.
David Mason's character has undergone a significant change since his appearance in Black Ops 2, which released in 2012. Milo Ventimiglia, the acclaimed star of This Is Us and Heroes, seems to fit into the role perfectly.
Here are some of the prominent works of Milo Ventimiglia:
- Jack Pearson in This Is Us.
- Robert Balboa in Creed II.
- Peter Petrelli in Heroes.
- Voiced Spider-Man Noir in Ultimate Spider-Man (Animated Series).
- Ted Grey in Pathology.
Black Ops 7 cast: All confirmed characters and their actors
Milo Ventimiglia will also be joined by other stellar stars, including some who also reprise their role from the previous iterations. Here is a list oif the entire Black Ops 7 cast that we know far:
- Milo Ventimiglia - plays David Mason.
- Kiernan Shipka - plays Emma Kagan.
- Michael Rooker - plays Mike Harper.
For more content on Call of Duty, check out the following:
- BO6 'Join failed because you are on a different version' error: Possible fixes and reasons
- Painting Easter egg guide in BO6 Zombies Reckoning
- Free Random Perk Easter egg guide in BO6 Zombies Reckoning
- Black Ops 7 will reportedly feature full cross-progression in all game modes