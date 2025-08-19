Who is Milo Ventimiglia playing in Black Ops 7?

Black Ops 7 sees the return of David Mason, and it will be played by none other than Milo Ventimiglia. The first major announcement at the gamescom 2025 featured the Call of Duty series, and David Mason's character has already piqued the interest of this franchise's fans. Although David Mason's character has undergone some significant chanegs since the last time we saw him Milo Ventimiglia's portrayal seems to fit in nicely.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 also features other prominent stars like Kiernan Shipka, portraying Emma Kagan. Here's a deeper look at Milo Ventimiglia's career and his prominent roles in the industry so far.

David Mason returns to Black Ops 7 with Milo Ventimiglia taking on the character's mantle

Milo Ventimiglia plays David Mason in Black Ops 7 (Image via Activision)

Milo Ventimigla takes on the mantle of David Mason in Black Ops 7, who seems to be the protagonist of the game. David "Section" Mason was first introduced in Black Ops 2 as the main character. The character instantly became a fan-favorite, and he finally returns to the franchise more than a decade later.

David Mason's character has undergone a significant change since his appearance in Black Ops 2, which released in 2012. Milo Ventimiglia, the acclaimed star of This Is Us and Heroes, seems to fit into the role perfectly.

Here are some of the prominent works of Milo Ventimiglia:

Jack Pearson in This Is Us.

Robert Balboa in Creed II.

Peter Petrelli in Heroes.

Voiced Spider-Man Noir in Ultimate Spider-Man (Animated Series).

Ted Grey in Pathology.

Black Ops 7 cast: All confirmed characters and their actors

Milo Ventimiglia will also be joined by other stellar stars, including some who also reprise their role from the previous iterations. Here is a list oif the entire Black Ops 7 cast that we know far:

Milo Ventimiglia - plays David Mason .

. Kiernan Shipka - plays Emma Kagan .

. Michael Rooker - plays Mike Harper.

About the author Anindit Sinha A software developer by day and hardcore gamer at night, Anindit Sinha has always been fascinated by all things digital. As an Esports & Gaming writer for Sportskeeda, he covers Pokemon, competitive first-person shooters, Sea of Thieves, and Palworld. He has also interviewed of one of the developers of Pokemon Vortex, a popular web-based Pokemon game that is going strong till this date.



His passion for gaming was sparked when a teacher gifted him his first game, Project IGI, for doing well in computer class. However, Counter-Strike was the game that brought out his competitive side, after which he also indulged in LAN and online tournaments.



His most memorable stint came during a clutch moment against a very popular team during the AMD ESL India Qualifiers for Rainbow Six Siege in 2019. He ardently follows Shroud and the old NiP esports team. While the latter is his favorite team from CS 1.6 days, he considers the former to be a mechanically gifted player whose calmness and humbleness inspired Anindit’s approach.



Anindit believes in sourcing information from a variety of sources and cross-checking it via multiple avenues to ensure complete accuracy. When away from the screen, Anindit likes to keep his body fit by regularly going to the gym, doing adventure sports, and reading horror, fantasy and sci-fi books. Know More