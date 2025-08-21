When does Call of Duty NEXT return? Black Ops 7 gameplay reveal, Zombies reveal, and more

Activision has officially announced more details about Call of Duty NEXT. The event returns on September 30, 2025, and will include a live stream shedding more light on Black Ops 7. It will feature gameplay footage and insights from developers. This promotional event is expected to reveal more information on the BO7 multiplayer, Zombies mode, and a future roadmap for Warzone.With that said, this article covers everything you can expect from the Call of Duty NEXT event.Call of Duty NEXT date revealedAs mentioned earlier, the Call of Duty NEXT event is scheduled for September 30, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. As usual, the event will be livestreamed globally on the Call of Duty YouTube and Twitch channels, allowing players to watch the showcase from the comfort of their homes.According to a post from the official Call of Duty X account, the start of the CoD NEXT livestream will coincide with the beginning of two major esports events. The Call of Duty Endowment Bowl VI tournament will commence on September 30, 2025, and the World Series of Warzone championship will begin on October 1, 2025. Also read: Activision confirms 16 maps in Black Ops 7 multiplayerIn line with previous trends, the CoD NEXT event will reward the viewers with exclusive viewership goodies. Gamers will be able to claim these prizes while watching the livestream for a specific duration. That said, the list of rewards is not public yet.Check out: Black Ops 7 to reportedly feature 32-player final multiplayer campaign mission on AvalonPlayers witnessed a glimpse of Black Ops 7 gameplay during the Gamescom Opening Night Live. However, Call of Duty NEXT live will dive deeper into the game and showcase more details about the latest iteration in the Black Ops series. As Activision usually invites streamers and content creators to try out the game, viewers can expect to watch their favorite streamers play multiplayer and Zombies modes in the livestream.According to the official blog, players will also see an intel drop on Round-Based Zombies in the weeks leading up to Call of Duty NEXT. After the event ends, Operators will be able to try the game during the Open Beta Early Access. This limited test will start on October 2, 2025, and is scheduled to conclude on October 8, 2025. Players having access to any of the pre-order editions will be able to play Black Ops 7 before the global release.Also read - How to get Black Ops 7 Beta access and 3 Reznov skinsThat's all there is to know about the Call of Duty NEXT 2025.Check out the links below for more Call of Duty news and guides:Who is Milo Ventimiglia playing in Black Ops 7?BO6 'Join failed because you are on a different version' error: Possible fixes and reasonsPainting Easter egg guide in BO6 Zombies ReckoningFree Random Perk Easter egg guide in BO6 Zombies Reckoning