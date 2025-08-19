Activision confirms 16 maps in Black Ops 7 multiplayer

By Siddharth Rathi
Published Aug 19, 2025 23:59 GMT
Black Ops 7 multiplayer maps revealed, maps in Black Ops 7 multiplayer, All Black Ops 7 maps, Black Ops 7 multiplayer maps, B07 multiplayer, Black Ops 7 release date, Black Ops 7 Gamescom, Black Ops 7 gameplay
Black Ops 7 multiplayer maps revealed(Image via Activision)

Activision has officially revealed the maps in Black Ops 7 multiplayer in an official intel blog. Also announced at the Gamescom 2025 event, the game is scheduled for release on November 14, 2025, and will feature 16 multiplayer maps. Out of the 16, BO7 will bring 13 new maps and three from previous titles, like Black Ops 2.

Ad

The blog mentioned that the title would introduce two additional large-scale maps aimed at revolutionizing multiplayer design. This article takes a look at all the confirmed maps in Black Ops 7 multiplayer.

All maps coming to Black Ops 7 multiplayer

As mentioned, Activision has confirmed 16 maps in the Black Ops 7 multiplayer. The game will include 6v6 and 20v20 maps based on the 2035 setting of the Black Ops series, drawing inspiration from the fan-favorite CoD title, Black Ops 2.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out: Black Ops 7 to reportedly feature 32-player final multiplayer campaign mission on Avalon

Ad

Renowned leaker and data miner @ModernWarzone shared a list of maps that may appear in the game post-launch. They mentioned maps such as The Forge, Toshiba, Exposure, and Retrieval, among others, suggesting that players can expect a wide variety of arenas after the global release.

Ad

Read more: Black Ops 7 will reportedly not launch on Nintendo Switch 2

Activision is updating classic maps by incorporating player feedback to develop Black Ops 7 multiplayer maps. These versions are meant to be spacious and push the limits of design and combat flow, enabling players to utilize the expansive Omnimovement system. Each map layout highlights clear lanes, controlled sightlines, and tactical opportunities for creative flanking and positioning.

According to the official Intel blog, all multiplayer maps are created for various gameplay styles, whether you're a run-and-gun player or a strategist. These maps are intentionally designed to surprise players, enabling them to approach each encounter creatively.

Ad

The development team is also dedicated to carefully crafting a diverse range of unique and entertaining post-launch maps, often inspired by the Campaign.

Also read - How to get Black Ops 7 Beta access and 3 Reznov skins

Check out the links below for more Call of Duty news and guides:

About the author
Siddharth Rathi

Siddharth Rathi

Twitter icon

Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.

He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.

Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.

Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.

Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.

When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications