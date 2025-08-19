Activision confirms 16 maps in Black Ops 7 multiplayer

Activision has officially revealed the maps in Black Ops 7 multiplayer in an official intel blog. Also announced at the Gamescom 2025 event, the game is scheduled for release on November 14, 2025, and will feature 16 multiplayer maps. Out of the 16, BO7 will bring 13 new maps and three from previous titles, like Black Ops 2. The blog mentioned that the title would introduce two additional large-scale maps aimed at revolutionizing multiplayer design. This article takes a look at all the confirmed maps in Black Ops 7 multiplayer.All maps coming to Black Ops 7 multiplayerAs mentioned, Activision has confirmed 16 maps in the Black Ops 7 multiplayer. The game will include 6v6 and 20v20 maps based on the 2035 setting of the Black Ops series, drawing inspiration from the fan-favorite CoD title, Black Ops 2. Check out: Black Ops 7 to reportedly feature 32-player final multiplayer campaign mission on AvalonRenowned leaker and data miner @ModernWarzone shared a list of maps that may appear in the game post-launch. They mentioned maps such as The Forge, Toshiba, Exposure, and Retrieval, among others, suggesting that players can expect a wide variety of arenas after the global release.ModernWarzone @ModernWarzoneLINK🚨 ALL BLACK OPS 7 LAUNCH MAPS 🚨 1. The Forge 2. Toshiba 3. Exposure 4. Cortex 5. Scar 6. Den 7. Homestead 8. Colossus 9. Imprint 10. Dyson 11. Retrieval 12. Paranoia 13. Express 14. Raid 15. Hijacked 16. Black heart Mission edge (20v20) Mission tide (20v20)Read more: Black Ops 7 will reportedly not launch on Nintendo Switch 2Activision is updating classic maps by incorporating player feedback to develop Black Ops 7 multiplayer maps. These versions are meant to be spacious and push the limits of design and combat flow, enabling players to utilize the expansive Omnimovement system. Each map layout highlights clear lanes, controlled sightlines, and tactical opportunities for creative flanking and positioning.According to the official Intel blog, all multiplayer maps are created for various gameplay styles, whether you're a run-and-gun player or a strategist. These maps are intentionally designed to surprise players, enabling them to approach each encounter creatively. The development team is also dedicated to carefully crafting a diverse range of unique and entertaining post-launch maps, often inspired by the Campaign.Also read - How to get Black Ops 7 Beta access and 3 Reznov skinsCheck out the links below for more Call of Duty news and guides:Who is Milo Ventimiglia playing in Black Ops 7?BO6 'Join failed because you are on a different version' error: Possible fixes and reasonsPainting Easter egg guide in BO6 Zombies ReckoningFree Random Perk Easter egg guide in BO6 Zombies Reckoning