All Black Ops 7 weapons confirmed so far

A few of the Black Ops 7 weapons have been confirmed through the teasers and official blogs. Although the game will be released with a limited number of guns at the start, fans will be able to equip their favorite weapons from the prequel and create loadouts. However, the carry-forward feature will have some limitations and may not feature all of the weapon content in Activision's upcoming shooter title.This article will highlight all Black Ops 7 weapons that have been confirmed so far.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion.All confirmed Black Ops 7 weaponsHere is a list of all the confirmed Black Ops 7 weapons that will be featured in the game:Orion (Pistol)Polis (Launcher)Echo 12 (Shotgun)Mk. 78 (Light Machine Gun)Peacemaker Mk. I (Assault Rifle)Eagle (Assault Rifle)M8A1 (Assault Rifle)Dravec (Sub Machine Gun)Puma (Sub Machine Gun)Cobra (Sub Machine Gun)VS Recon (Sniper Rifle)It is important to note that the developers have already confirmed that fans will be able to experience 30 new weapons when the game launches. Out of the 30, 16 are brand-new weapons that have never appeared in the franchise. Black Ops 7 will also potentially introduce some of the classic guns from previous titles in the series and integrate new, upgraded iterations of older ones.Enthusiasts should also note that the list of weapons has not been named in recent blogs. The guns appear in trailers and other content included within the official website. So, the final game may have some things changed during launch, as the final decision lies with Activision.Also read: Black Ops 7 and Warzone Carry Forward system explainedThe game is entering its first beta phase in October 2025. The early access is slated to begin on October 2, 2025, and conclude on October 5, 2025. This will be followed up with an Open Beta phase scheduled to start from October 5, 2025, and end on October 8, 2025. The early access part of the beta will be accessible to users who have pre-ordered Black Ops 7.The Open Beta, as the name suggests, will be available to everyone in the community. This will be a great chance for players to try the game out in a limited environment while experiencing the futuristic battlefield.Fans can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty website and X page for more information. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.