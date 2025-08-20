All Black Ops 7 weapons confirmed so far

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Aug 20, 2025 10:58 GMT
Confirmed Black Ops 7 weapons explored (Image via Activision)
Confirmed Black Ops 7 weapons explored (Image via Activision)

A few of the Black Ops 7 weapons have been confirmed through the teasers and official blogs. Although the game will be released with a limited number of guns at the start, fans will be able to equip their favorite weapons from the prequel and create loadouts. However, the carry-forward feature will have some limitations and may not feature all of the weapon content in Activision’s upcoming shooter title.

This article will highlight all Black Ops 7 weapons that have been confirmed so far.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

All confirmed Black Ops 7 weapons

Here is a list of all the confirmed Black Ops 7 weapons that will be featured in the game:

  • Orion (Pistol)
  • Polis (Launcher)
  • Echo 12 (Shotgun)
  • Mk. 78 (Light Machine Gun)
  • Peacemaker Mk. I (Assault Rifle)
  • Eagle (Assault Rifle)
  • M8A1 (Assault Rifle)
  • Dravec (Sub Machine Gun)
  • Puma (Sub Machine Gun)
  • Cobra (Sub Machine Gun)
  • VS Recon (Sniper Rifle)
also-read-trending Trending

It is important to note that the developers have already confirmed that fans will be able to experience 30 new weapons when the game launches. Out of the 30, 16 are brand-new weapons that have never appeared in the franchise. Black Ops 7 will also potentially introduce some of the classic guns from previous titles in the series and integrate new, upgraded iterations of older ones.

Enthusiasts should also note that the list of weapons has not been named in recent blogs. The guns appear in trailers and other content included within the official website. So, the final game may have some things changed during launch, as the final decision lies with Activision.

Also read: Black Ops 7 and Warzone Carry Forward system explained

The game is entering its first beta phase in October 2025. The early access is slated to begin on October 2, 2025, and conclude on October 5, 2025. This will be followed up with an Open Beta phase scheduled to start from October 5, 2025, and end on October 8, 2025. The early access part of the beta will be accessible to users who have pre-ordered Black Ops 7.

The Open Beta, as the name suggests, will be available to everyone in the community. This will be a great chance for players to try the game out in a limited environment while experiencing the futuristic battlefield.

Fans can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty website and X page for more information. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.

Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.

Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.

Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.

In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres.

bell-icon Manage notifications