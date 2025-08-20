Black Ops 7 complete cast list and characters

Black Ops 7 was recently confirmed, and a lot of details were announced in the official Call of Duty blog. The website contains a list of information about the upcoming game, including beta dates, multiplayer features, warzone changes, and even some insight into the gameplay that one can expect from the new Activision shooter title. Moreover, the blog contains a preliminary brief about the primary characters that will be featured in the game.

This article will highlight all characters coming in Black Ops 7.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

All confirmed characters and cast in Black Ops 7

Here is a quick overview of all the confirmed characters and cast in Black Ops 7:

1) David Mason

David Mason leads a Special Operations unit (Image via Activision)

David Mason, the son of Alex Mason, was raised by Frank Woods and went on to join the US Navy. Milo Ventimiglia was chosen for this role and can be expected to bring a unique depth to the character’s personality. The American actor has previously made significant contributions to popular series such as “Heroes”, “Gotham”, and “American Dreams”, among others.

Fans will be able to witness Mason as the character chases Raul Menendez, who will likely be the primary antagonist in Black Ops 7.

2) Emma Kagan

Emma Kagan leads The Guild and the advancement in robotics (Image via Activision)

Emma Kagan is the CEO of The Guild, which functions as a successful tech giant in the storyline but may feature some underlying criminal connections. Kiernan Shipka was chosen for this critical role as the actor has previously delivered noteworthy performances in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”, “Feud”, “Mad Men”, and more.

The character of Emma is one that craves power and control. Her involvement in The Guild catapulted the company’s standing within the field of applied robotics.

3) Raul Menendez

Raul Menendez, the antagonist of Black Ops 7, is a former drug lord who was supposedly eliminated in the game’s earlier chapters. However, his revival brings a deeper twist to the game’s storyline that entangles David Mason’s life. Jesse Corti will be playing this role and bringing the villain to life.

The involvement of Menendez was showcased in the game’s first reveal trailer and portrayed a different dimension. The area could be the aftermath of the Dark Aether experiments that caused a Zombie outbreak in one of the airstrips owned by his own organisation.

4) Mike Harper

Mike Harper is a soldier who joined the US Navy at the age of 18. His ability to dive into dangerous situations eventually landed him a position in Special Operations. This character is being played by Michael Rooker, most notably known for his breathtaking performances in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, “The Walking Dead”, “Jumper”, and more.

Mike Harper had been moved into a mentorship position, but quickly returned to active duty and showcased his ability to be an asset.

5) Eric Samuels

Eric Samuels, an expert marksman, was also a part of the army and was able to make his way into the Secret Service. Samuels and Mason had a major role in protecting the President during an attack in Los Angeles in 2025. The character is being voiced by John Eric Bentley, who is well-known as the voice actor for Marvel’s Nick Fury in several video games and animated series.

Eric later joined the special operations team alongside David Mason. His composed character, paired with innate observational skills, makes him one of the most lethal forces on the team.

6) 50/50

50/50 alongside Harper, Mason, and Samuels (Image via Activision)

Leilani "50/50" Tupuola is a fierce soldier with a cybernetic arm and leg to combat her life-threatening disease. Frankie Adams will be playing this character and potentially bring the unrelenting energy of a fighter and survivor. The actor has played major roles in “The Expanse”, “The Panthers”, “Mortal Engines”, and more.

50/50 is an enhanced soldier with faster reflexes and greater endurance due to the experimental bionic treatments. She secured a place in Mason’s team after proving her effectiveness on the battlefield.

It is important to note that the exact storyline for Black Ops 7 has not been revealed and can only be confirmed after the game’s release. This could alter the role of some of the characters within the game.

Fans can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty blog for more information around Black Ops 7. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

