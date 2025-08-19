Black Ops 7 Beta guide: Early access, Open Beta dates, and more revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Beta details have arrived. Activision has revealed the early access details, Open Beta dates, and much more. With a co-op campaign, new movement system, and Zombies, Black Ops 7 is the next step for Call of Duty. Set in 2035, this title is also a futuristic COD after years. If you are looking forward to getting your hands on the Black Ops 7 Beta, you are in the right place.Read on to learn everything you need to know.When does Black Ops 7 early access begin?Black Ops 7 early access will officially begin at 10 AM PT on October 2, and it will run for three days. You can try out the multiplayer before the game officially launches on November 14.How to get Black Ops 7 early access?You need to pre-order Black Ops 7 to get early access to the Beta. If you don't want to pre-order, you can also subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, and you'll get early access to Black Ops 7.However, keep in mind that any digital version of the game will have direct access to early access. Players who order a physical edition for their consoles will receive a specific code from the retailers. You need to use the code to get access.If you don't have a chance to play the game early, don't worry; the Black Ops 7 Open Beta starts right after. The Open Beta is free to play for everyone.When does the Black Ops 7 Open Beta begin?The Black Ops 7 Open Beta begins at 10 AM PT on October 5 and ends on October 8 at the same time. Players from all platforms will be able to join the Open Beta.Call of Duty is bringing a bunch of exciting new things in its next entry, Black Ops 7. This game will have 16 6v6 multiplayer maps at launch. Not only that, the game is also set to have a 32v32 multiplayer mode set in Avalon, alongside Zombies, a co-op campaign, and much more.Check out our news and guides related to Call of Duty:Reckoning main quest Easter Egg walkthrough - Black Ops 6 Zombies guideWarzone guide: How to open up the Stadium in VerdanskHow to unlock ABR A1 in Warzone and Black Ops 6All Black Ops 7 robots revealed in The GuildWho is Milo Ventimiglia playing in Black Ops 7?