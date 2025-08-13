All Black Ops 7 robots revealed in The Guild

The Guild may be a central element in the Black Ops 7 storyline. Recently, Activision has taken a different approach by creating a dedicated website for The Guild, where they showcased the robotic technology used by the organization. If you are unfamiliar with what The Guild is, here's a brief overview.The Guild is a massive organization within the Black Ops 7 story that promote peace and uplift lives worldwide through advanced technology. Led by visionary CEO Emma Kagan, the group has developed highly advanced robots featuring cutting-edge innovations.This article will provide details of the robots revealed on The Guild’s official website.Note: Certain aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.Black Ops 7: All robots revealed as part of The GuildWe have only seen a brief teaser trailer for Black Ops 7, showing David Mason entering a facility known as The Guild. As the trailer progresses, we also saw the iconic villain Raul Menendez. However, no significant details regarding the story or any gameplay elements were revealedNow, ahead of the global reveal of Black Ops 7 at Gamescom 2025’s Opening Night Live event on August 19, 2025, Activision has suddenly dropped a major update. They have taken a unique approach by releasing a short trailer of The Guild and also launching a dedicated website for the organization, outlining its motto and purpose.However, the organization’s helpful and innovative image, however, may harbor a potentially dangerous side because The Guild appears to have a hidden weapons division and if combined with advanced technology, such weaponization could lead to catastrophic consequences. This could be what players might face in the game’s storyline. The robots showcased on the website, created for the greater good, may end up becoming enemies within the Black Ops 7 narrative. For now, nothing is confirmed, so this should be taken with a grain of salt.Here are all the robots revealed through The Guild’s official website:D.A.W.G.The D.A.W.G. is a dog-like robot described as offering “unconditional loyalty,” designed to redefine personal security. It comes equipped with GPS, LiDAR, emotion detection, and persistent pursuit capabilities. The unit can adapt and learn in real time, delivering greater precision and responsiveness.G-R5The G-R5 has the most advanced bi-pedal system, engineered to provide support and protect human life. It features adaptive mobility, an Omnilink neural mesh, and a powerful multi-modal processing core capable of solving complex tasks, speaking and understanding over 140 languages, and learning in real time with an awareness of emotions and ethics.HKDThe HKD is an autonomous, ground-based wheeled unit that is lightweight and able to adapt to any terrain. It is designed for perimeter monitoring, even in tight spaces, ensuring that no threats are present within its assigned area.Legion DroneThe Legion Drone is an autonomous aerial assistant capable of full perimeter surveillance, disaster mapping, and intervention when necessary. It observes, adapts, and relays intel in real time.Guild Quadcore (G-QC)This robot is a heavily armed unit deployed in high-threat zones. It is equipped with a powerful turret and can operate across any terrain with exceptional versatility, where it can navigate environments inaccessible to wheels or treads.Check out our other Call of Duty articles:Best ABR A1 loadout in Black Ops 6 and WarzoneBlack Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning Wonder Weapon guide: How to upgrade GorgofexAll Black Ops 6 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards and how to get themAll Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 bundles: Everything we knowBlack Ops 6 Season 5 patch notes: New maps, modes, and more