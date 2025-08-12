What is The Guild in Black Ops 7? New teaser website explained

A new Black Ops 7 teaser seems to have been released in the form of a website. The website represents an organization within the game itself, known as The Guild. This is a major development, as Activision has not revealed much information since publishing the trailer for the upcoming shooter title around two months ago. The game is expected to arrive with a storyline that includes Raul Menendez and David Mason, with Emma Kagan as the CEO of The Guild.This article will highlight the emergence of a new teaser website for The Guild in Black Ops 7.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.What does The Guild do in Black Ops 7?The Guild in Black Ops 7 is advertised as a tech giant that creates its own software and systems under the leadership of their visionary CEO. The website of The Guild has a video embedded that showcases its function as a protector of the world using its massive infrastructure of robots and drones.The company aims to utilize existing and futuristic technology to create a better future and secure it for everyone around the world. This means that they have a massive reach on a global scale within the game and likely operate in areas that include a high risk of disasters or war. However, the history of The Guild in Black Ops 7 is quite different from what they claim to be working on.Also read: Call of Duty Black Ops 7 release date seemingly confirmedThe tech company also seems to have a weapons development division alongside autonomous bionics. Both technologies combined might become a recipe for disaster, something that the company advertises to protect people from. Considering the potential involvement of The Guild in the making of The Cradle, which was a centerpiece in Black Ops 6, the storyline in the upcoming shooter title might reveal a sinister side of the global protectors against common enemies.The Guild is being established as a successful venture during the Black Ops 7 timeline with the first game teaser video. The game could interconnect the characters through one of the technologies being harnessed by The Guild and bring back one of the most iconic antagonists to the fold.Fans can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty blog for new information. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Black Ops 7 pre-order bonuses leaked&quot;Will boot stomp CoD this year&quot;: Former Blizzard president praises Battlefield 6Best ABR A1 loadout in Black Ops 6 and WarzoneVending Machine Easter egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning