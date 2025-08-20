Black Ops 7 and Warzone Carry Forward system explained

Call of Duty has officially revealed Black Ops 7, and with a new title, the usual question arises: how does the Carry Forward system work this time? Right now, Black Ops 6 is the latest Call of Duty available to play with one more season in hand, and Warzone is also being integrated with the same title. With Black Ops 7, will you be able to keep all your weapons and operators in the game?

Ad

Read on to learn more about how the Carry Forward system works in Black Ops 7 and Warzone.

What is Carry Forward in Call of Duty?

Introduced in Modern Warfare 3, Carry Forward is a system in Call of Duty where you could keep your weapons, operators, and attachments from the previous title. With Warzone on the other side, it's also important that you don't lose your progression and grind for specific things.

Ad

Trending

Black Ops 7 Carry Forward explained (Image via Activision)

You could also keep your cosmetic items as well. However, the system is not exactly the same for both Warzone and the new titles. Read below to learn how the system will work in Black Ops 7.

Ad

Black Ops 7 Carry Forward system explained

Black Ops 7 will allow players to keep specific content from the last title, which is Black Ops 6. Here is a detailed breakdown of how it will work:

Black Ops 6: XP Tokens and GobbleGums will carry forward at the launch of Black Ops 7.

As for Black Ops 6 weapons, operators, and cosmetic items, they will carry forward with some exceptions. Keep in mind that these items will be accessible after Season 1 starts.

Equipment and Scorestreak Skins for content unavailable in Black Ops 7 will not carry forward.

Equipment and Scorestreak Skins for content updated for Black Ops 7 (for example, a Scorestreak that performs similarly but has a different look and feel in BO7 compared to BO6) will not carry forward.

Black Ops 6 weapon camos will not be transferable to Black Ops 7 weapons but will still be usable on Black Ops 6 weapons.

Ad

Warzone Carry Forward system explained

For Warzone, the situation is a little different. Unlike Black Ops 7, Warzone will feature all current content, which includes content from MW2, MW3, and Black Ops 6. Here is how it will work:

Weapons will continue to be tuned for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: Warzone players should expect a Rank Reset at Season 1, with progression synchronized to Black Ops 7’s progression systems.

Ad

That covers everything you need to know about how the Carry Forward system works in Warzone and Black Ops 7. Check out our other Call of Duty-related news and guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debabrata Naiya Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs. Know More