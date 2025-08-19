Black Ops 7 co-op campaign explained

Black Ops 7 will finally offer players a proper co-op campaign, instead of treating it as a side mode. You can play the entire story solo or with a friend, and the game actually changes depending on how you play. How the story flows and objectives are split, and the way enemies come at you all change depending on whether you’re tackling it alone or with a squad.This article explores the Black Ops 7 co-op campaign.Black Ops 7 co-op campaign: Everything you need to knowThe campaign isn’t stuck in one lane. Expect variety. One mission might see you fighting across the neon rooftops of Japan, the next could take you to the coast of the Mediterranean, and then suddenly, you’re inside a warped vision of someone’s mind. You’ll also revisit familiar settings like Los Angeles, Nicaragua, and Angola, but with twists that keep them fresh and unpredictable.When you’re in co-op, the game pushes this even further. One player might be sent to secure a perimeter while the other infiltrates, or one might be forced to hold off waves of enemies while the other completes a timed hack.Instead of the campaign ending on a single big mission, Black Ops 7 introduces Endgame, a replayable mode that opens up after the story. Endgame isn’t about watching a final cutscene - it’s about survival.You and your squad are thrown into unpredictable scenarios where enemies don’t stop coming at you. You’ll need to rely on your abilities, weapons, and teamwork to push further each time. The longer you survive, the more powerful your Operator becomes. But there’s a risk. If your team goes down, you lose your progress, including your upgrades.There is also an Operator Combat Rating system. Each Operator you use in the co-op campaign has their own rating. You improve it by completing missions, killing enemies, and surviving Endgame runs.Leveling up unlocks Power Upgrades (like more health, armor, or mobility) and Skills (perk-like boosts that let you specialize your role). You could become the tank who takes damage, or the fast-moving flanker who’s all about mobility. The end goal is hitting Combat Rating 60, which gives you access to a deep pool of upgrades and abilities.Moreover, Endgame equips you with special abilities only available in co-op. Some see you leap across rooftops in a single bound, while others let you warp in the direction you’re aiming. In Endgame, you bring your own loadouts, Operators, and abilities. Weapons you successfully escape with are stored in your Field Acquisition stash, letting you build a personalized arsenal over time.For the first time in the series, campaign progress directly carries into the rest of the game. That means XP, weapon levels, camos, and challenges you unlock in co-op can be used in Multiplayer, Zombies, and even Warzone.So if you’re grinding the campaign with friends in Black Ops 7, you’re also setting yourself up with better gear and faster unlocks across every other mode.That’s all the information we currently have about the Black Ops 7 co-op campaign.Also read: Black Ops 7 will reportedly feature full cross-progression in all game modesFor more articles on Call of Duty, follow Sportskeeeda:BO6 'Join failed because you are on a different version' error: Possible fixes and reasonsPainting Easter egg guide in BO6 Zombies ReckoningFree Random Perk Easter egg guide in BO6 Zombies Reckoning