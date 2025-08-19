How to get Black Ops 7 early access codes

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is set to be launched officially this November 2025. However, gamers looking to experience the title can opt for early access. Getting into the beta not only lets them try out the maps, modes, and weapons early, but it also serves as a head start when it comes to learning the mechanics.Early access is a win-win for both players and developers, as it allows Activision to test the servers and polish the game. This guide explains how to secure an early access code to Black Ops 7.Ways to get Black Ops 7 early access codesPre-ordering the game is the easiest way to guarantee early access. You need not worry about providing a code if you buy a digital copy through the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam, or Battle.net. Your account is instantly tagged, and you can download the beta when it launches.If you prefer a physical copy, retailers like GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon usually send you a printed or emailed code after purchase. This code must be redeemed on the official Call of Duty beta website. Once it’s activated, you’ll be confirmed for early access. Either way, pre-ordering is the most reliable route.The second option is through Xbox Game Pass. Since Black Ops 7 will be part of Game Pass on day one, subscribers also get entry to the beta. This means you won’t need to buy the game outright to play early, as long as your subscription is active when the beta starts. For Xbox and PC players already paying for Game Pass, this is an easy and cost-effective way to get in without committing to a purchase just yet.The early access beta for Black Ops 7 begins on October 2, 2025, giving gamers pre-ordering and Game Pass subscribers a three-day head start. For everyone else, the open beta officially starts on October 5, 2025. Activision hasn’t shared an end date yet, but one can safely expect the beta to last through that weekend.Pre-ordering also comes with exciting bonus rewards, such as the Reznov Challenge Pack, which gives you three exclusive character skins to use immediately in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. If you opt for the premium Vault Edition, you’ll receive additional cosmetics, operator skins, and weapon blueprints, all of which will carry over into the full release of Black Ops 7.To be eligible for early access, make sure you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription or pre-order Black Ops 7 digitally or physically. Although brands or influencers may offer giveaways and promotional codes, these are few and unreliable in comparison.Also read: Black Ops 7 will reportedly feature full cross-progression in all game modesFor more articles on Call of Duty, follow Sportskeeda:BO6 'Join failed because you are on a different version' error: Possible fixes and reasonsPainting Easter egg guide in BO6 Zombies ReckoningFree Random Perk Easter egg guide in BO6 Zombies Reckoning