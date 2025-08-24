Top 10 most disliked Call of Duty trailers: Black Ops 7, Infinite Warfare, and more 

Call of Duty follows an annual release cycle for its main titles, with a new CoD game expected at the end of each year. Recently, Activision unveiled the Black Ops 7 trailer, which received mixed reactions from fans. Even some previous CoD titles like Infinite Warfare and Modern Warfare 3 (2023) faced backlash and initially failed to meet fan expectations.

With that said, this article lists the top 10 most disliked Call of Duty trailers.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of all the most disliked Call of Duty trailers

Here are all the Call of Duty trailers that received the most dislikes.

10) Call of Duty: WWII reveal trailer

A still from the WWII Call of Duty reveal trailer (Image via Activision)

While not the most despised Call of Duty trailer, WWII was disliked for its lack of authenticity. The game was initially praised for showcasing the themes of war, but was later criticized for using arcade-style combat.

The multiplayer mode had several issues, and the campaign was lacking, failing to effectively showcase emotional weight. Players also disliked the new division system that restricted customization and replaced the traditional class setup system.

9) Call of Duty: Ghosts trailer

A still from Call of Duty: Ghosts reveal cinematic (Image via Activision)

The Call of Duty: Ghosts reveal trailer is among the most disliked trailers in the franchise's history. At a whopping 30,000 dislikes, fans criticized the video for lacking innovation, deeming the reveal as recycled from previous CoD trailers.

The shift to a new IW 6.0 engine was advertised to deliver a visual upgrade, but the trailer and gameplay failed to back the claim. The new Extinction mode also received a poor reception from the fanbase.

8) Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 trailer

A still from Black Ops 4 launch trailer (Image via Activision)

The Black Ops 4 release trailer came out on September 24, 2018, and was disliked by fans for various reasons. From the visuals and gameplay perspective, the BO4 trailer didn't showcase a massive leap from Black Ops 3.

The theme of the gameplay was considered recycled and a recurring theme from the series. The trailer received even more criticism when it was revealed that BO4 would not feature a traditional single-player campaign like other CoD titles.

7) Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare trailer

A still from CoD Advanced Warfare reveal trailer (Image via Activision)

Advanced Warfare is yet another title from the CoD franchise that had a poor reception. The Advanced Warfare reveal trailer received over 67,000 dislikes, which places it among the most disliked Call of Duty trailers.

Like Infinite Warfare, this title was criticized for its futuristic theme, with the introduction of exosuits and boost jumps. The supply drops featured in the game were seen as a pay-to-win, which didn't sit well with players.

6) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) trailer

A still from the MW3 gameplay reveal trailer (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 (2023) was one of the most disliked games in the CoD franchise. The trailer for this Call of Title got around 7,000 dislikes and just 13,000 likes on YouTube. Fans criticized the game for being a DLC to Modern Warfare 2 (2022) rather than a standalone release.

The game also has mostly negative ratings on Steam, which is probably because the game had a lackluster campaign that didn't justify the $69.99 price tag.

5) Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal trailer

The Call of Duty Vanguard reveal trailer cinematic (Image via Activision)

The Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal trailer is one of the most disliked Call of Duty trailers, with around 45,000 dislikes on YouTube. Fans appeared bored with the reuse of the whole world war theme, and the game was launched with various bugs and glitches.

Vanguard was criticized for having a short campaign that only lasted five to six hours. The Der Anfang Zombies also received heavy backlash as the mode was repetitive and featured limited types of enemies.

4) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War reveal trailer

Russell Adler in Black Ops Cold War (Image via Activision)

The Black Ops Cold War trailer is one of the most controversial Call of Duty trailers to ever come out. The cinematic gained traction after including a brief clip of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests. Activision responded by removing the original trailer and replacing it with a new trailer.

Fans perceived this censorship as an act of bowing to the pressure from the Chinese government. The game also received mixed ratings on Steam for being buggy during its global release.

3) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reveal trailer

A still from Modern Warfare II artwork reveal trailer (Image via Activision)

The Modern Warfare 2 (2022) trailer is placed eighth on this list of the least desirable Call of Duty trailers. The reveal trailer was criticized for not showcasing enough content. Players observed that the game relied heavily on Modern Warfare's nostalgia and was not a major graphical leap from Modern Warfare (2019).

The game was despised for removing mechanics like minimap red dots and slide cancelling, which made gameplay slow and clunky.

2) Black Ops 7 gameplay reveal trailer

A still from Black Ops 7 trailer (Image via Activision)

The Black Ops 7 gameplay reveal is the second most disliked Call of Duty trailer. It received over 300,000 dislikes on YouTube, with fans suggesting the game strayed from a military theme to a futuristic aesthetic.

The trailer received even more backlash when Associate Creative Director Miles Leslie dismissed the criticism as noise, further frustrating fans.

1) Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare reveal trailer

CoD Infinite Warfare reveal trailer (Image via Activision)

Infinite Warfare had the most disliked Call of Duty trailer of all time. The video currently has around four million dislikes on YouTube. The reveal cinematic was released on May 2, 2016, and fans were unhappy with the title shifting to a futuristic theme.

The community felt that the game had shifted completely from its classic military combat theme. While not officially ranked, this trailer is also regarded as one of the most disliked videos on YouTube.

That covers our list for the most disliked Call of Duty trailers. Follow Sportskeeda for more guides and news.

