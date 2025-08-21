  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Shroud thinks Call of Duty "lacks depth" to become one of the biggest esports in the world

Shroud thinks Call of Duty "lacks depth" to become one of the biggest esports in the world

By Siddharth Rathi
Published Aug 21, 2025 20:56 GMT
Shroud has returned with sharp criticism of Call of Duty, Call of Duty, Shroud, Shroud Call of Duty, Shroud on CoD, Call of Duty esports, Black Ops 7, Warzone, Shroud PUBG
Shroud shared his thoughts on Call of Duty (Image via Activision/@LogitechG)

Popular content creator and streamer Shroud is back with some strong criticism of Call of Duty. Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek is a former CS2 professional player renowned for his sharp aim in FPS games. He is also recognized for his bold statements within the FPS gaming community, including his many notable remarks about CoD and concurrent events in the gaming industry.

Ad

During a recent stream of him playing Battlefield 2042, Shroud said this about the state of CoD esports:

"Call of Duty on paper, because of how successful that game is, should be one of the biggest esports in the world; the main reason it’s not is because the game lacks depth."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He essentially claimed that Call of Duty, as an FPS title, lacks the competitive complexity of other FPS games (like Counter-Strike, Valorant, and Apex Legends). CoD prioritizes fast-paced gameplay, emphasizing reflexes over strategic depth. The game focuses on replayability and accessibility, in contrast to other titles that feature a higher skill ceiling.

Shroud believes Call of Duty falls short on depth for global esports dominance

Renowned esports reporter and analyst Jake Lucky shared a clip on their X handle, featuring a livestream in which Shroud questioned Call of Duty's potential as an esports title. According to the former CS:GO pro, despite being one of the best-selling titles, CoD still fails to get to the top of the global esports scene. He said that the game has a lower skill ceiling, meaning that any player can be good at it.

Ad

This could be because Activision releases a new CoD title every year, but the core elements remain the same. For example, Black Ops 6's Omnimovement wasn't advertised as a major overhaul and didn't bring any significant changes to the movement system.

Also read: Activision confirms 16 maps in Black Ops 7 multiplayer

Shroud further explained that the game has tactical limitations due to the absence of strategic play. He suggested that CoD players have fewer strategic weaknesses and a lower skill ceiling to work towards, implying that every pro player excels at everything in the game. He explained that the core gameplay and competitive restrictions do not foster a wide range of skills, which leads to a homogenized pool of players where every CoD pro is as skilled as others, rather than having their unique strengths.

Ad
Ad

Also read: How to get Black Ops 7 Beta access and 3 Reznov skins

Professional esports coach and Optic Texas analyst @JPKrez reacted to the clip and agreed with Shroud's statement. He replied by stating that Shroud is right about the shrinking skill gap in Call of Duty, but that this is limited to gunfights and the Search and Destroy modes. He further claimed that the publisher is to blame for this and not the professional players, as Activision didn't consider competitive play to be the primary focus of the game when it was being made.

Ad

However,@JPKrez firmly disagreed with Shroud on the latter's statement that Call of Duty esports doesn't have diverse playstyles. He explained that strategic decision-making is a critical skill in CoD that can help distinguish between professional players.

Also read: When does Call of Duty NEXT return? Black Ops 7 gameplay reveal, Zombies reveal, and more

Check out the links below for more Call of Duty news and guides:

About the author
Siddharth Rathi

Siddharth Rathi

Twitter icon

Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.

He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.

Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.

Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.

Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.

When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications