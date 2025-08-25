Warzone's resurgence map for Black Ops 7 leaked, and it's not completely new

Call of Duty: Warzone will reportedly feature a brand new resurgence map after the Black Ops 7 integration. However, this map is not exactly something you haven't seen before. According to popular Call of Duty leaker @TheGhosofHope, the leaked resurgence map is nothing but the Liberty Falls, which you've probably played in Black Ops 6 Zombies this year.Read on to learn more about the upcomnig Warzone resurgence map and what we know about it so far.Warzone's new resurgence map leaked and it's Liberty FallsWhile this might come as a surprise, Call of Duty is not bringing a new resurgence map in Warzone after Black Ops 7 integration. Previously, the same leaker posted that there is a new resurgence map slated for Warzone and we will recieve the map with the Season 1 update, which will be at the end of this year.The leaker further added that some people have playtested it and the first impression is not really good. Now, more news regarding the map has come to the surface and we can understand why this might come as a disappointment. Liberty Falls is already there in Black Ops 6 and anyone can explore the map in the zombies more. Although the leak suggests that the map will be a somewhat extended version of what we know of Liberty Falls, it's pretty evident that it will not add anything extra-ordinary.On the other hand, the rumored Warzone map 'Avalon' is confirmed to be a part of the Black Ops 7 campaign and it will be a PvE experience for 32 players at one time. Given that a new map is coming under Black Ops 7 and it will be a paid experience while Warzone will stay with something that we've seen before is surely not a good sign. Another leaker @realityuk also stated that the resurgence map will have locations lioke the Mansion, town and few other places.Call of Duty Next is almost around the corner, and we are pretty confident that we will have a clearer picture by then. Right now, very little regarding the Warzone's future has been revealed and nothing is confirmed so far. So, take the information with a grain of salt, and let us know what do you think about the new resurgence map in Warzone.Check out our other news and guides related to Call of Duty:Top 10 most disliked Call of Duty trailers: Black Ops 7, Infinite Warfare, and moreWhere to find the Stadium LAB-2 card in WarzoneHow to get free Kazimir in Black Ops 6 Zombies? Reckoning Easter Egg guide