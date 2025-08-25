  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Warzone's resurgence map for Black Ops 7 leaked, and it's not completely new

Warzone's resurgence map for Black Ops 7 leaked, and it's not completely new

By Debabrata Naiya
Published Aug 25, 2025 17:07 GMT
Warzone
Warzone's new resurgence map leaked (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone will reportedly feature a brand new resurgence map after the Black Ops 7 integration. However, this map is not exactly something you haven't seen before. According to popular Call of Duty leaker @TheGhosofHope, the leaked resurgence map is nothing but the Liberty Falls, which you've probably played in Black Ops 6 Zombies this year.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the upcomnig Warzone resurgence map and what we know about it so far.

Warzone's new resurgence map leaked and it's Liberty Falls

While this might come as a surprise, Call of Duty is not bringing a new resurgence map in Warzone after Black Ops 7 integration. Previously, the same leaker posted that there is a new resurgence map slated for Warzone and we will recieve the map with the Season 1 update, which will be at the end of this year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The leaker further added that some people have playtested it and the first impression is not really good. Now, more news regarding the map has come to the surface and we can understand why this might come as a disappointment. Liberty Falls is already there in Black Ops 6 and anyone can explore the map in the zombies more. Although the leak suggests that the map will be a somewhat extended version of what we know of Liberty Falls, it's pretty evident that it will not add anything extra-ordinary.

Ad

On the other hand, the rumored Warzone map 'Avalon' is confirmed to be a part of the Black Ops 7 campaign and it will be a PvE experience for 32 players at one time. Given that a new map is coming under Black Ops 7 and it will be a paid experience while Warzone will stay with something that we've seen before is surely not a good sign. Another leaker @realityuk also stated that the resurgence map will have locations lioke the Mansion, town and few other places.

Ad

Call of Duty Next is almost around the corner, and we are pretty confident that we will have a clearer picture by then. Right now, very little regarding the Warzone's future has been revealed and nothing is confirmed so far. So, take the information with a grain of salt, and let us know what do you think about the new resurgence map in Warzone.

Check out our other news and guides related to Call of Duty:

About the author
Debabrata Naiya

Debabrata Naiya

Twitter icon

Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Debabrata Naiya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications