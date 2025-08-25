How to get free Kazimir in Black Ops 6 Zombies? Reckoning Easter Egg guide

Kazimir in Black Ops 6 Zombies is a type of tactical equipment that you can use to fight against monsters on the map. It is a very powerful gadget, and so the drop rate for it is very low. However, it can be crafted through the Crafting Table in the game for a total of 1500 Salvage, which can be quite difficult to accumulate. Moreover, it is a locked item that can only be used if you have reached account level 48. This makes the LT53 Kazimir a highly sought-after item in the game, as it can clear out zombies on the map quite easily.
This article will highlight the best way to get a free Kazimir in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
How to find free Kazimir in Black Ops 6 Zombies?
Here is a quick overview of the best method that you can use to get a free Kazimir in Black Ops 6 Zombies through the Reckoning Easter Egg:
- To begin the easter egg, you must first acquire one LT53 Kazimir. This can be done by obtaining one as a rare drop from hunting Elite Zombies or by collecting Salvage to craft one for yourself.
- After you have secured one Kazimir, you need to navigate to the T1 Executive Suites and then get to the upper floor that is directly outside the Director’s Office.
- You can then spot a statue of Project Janus from this location. Aim at the center of this statue and deploy your Kazimir at the atom structure to begin the easter egg.
- When you hit the statue successfully with the Kazimir, the Project Janus statue will start glowing purple and become a soul box. Kill zombies around the area to charge the statue. Once you hunt down the necessary number of monsters, the statue will drop a Kazimir near it and stop glowing.
- You can repeat this by advancing to the next wave of Zombies and eliminating more of them to charge the statue again. This will help you get another Kazimir in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
It is important to note that the number of Zombie kills required by the Project Janus statue soul box increases every time it drops a Kazimir in Black Ops 6 Zombies. So you would need to put in extra effort in slaying all the creatures in the area and keep clearing up throughout the waves to get the tactical equipment.
What does a Kazimir in Black Ops 6 Zombies do?
The LT53 Kazimir in Black Ops 6 is a throwable item that acts as a grenade. It is most effective when deployed near a horde of zombies as the equipment activates and creates a small singularity that pulls zombies in a range closer to it. Upon contact with the singularity, the zombies are killed. But this only applies to weaker monsters, and the more difficult ones are simply pulled towards the singularity, making them slower on the approach and comparatively easier to eliminate.
