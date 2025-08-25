How to get free Kazimir in Black Ops 6 Zombies? Reckoning Easter Egg guide

Kazimir in Black Ops 6 Zombies is a type of tactical equipment that you can use to fight against monsters on the map. It is a very powerful gadget, and so the drop rate for it is very low. However, it can be crafted through the Crafting Table in the game for a total of 1500 Salvage, which can be quite difficult to accumulate. Moreover, it is a locked item that can only be used if you have reached account level 48. This makes the LT53 Kazimir a highly sought-after item in the game, as it can clear out zombies on the map quite easily.

Ad

This article will highlight the best way to get a free Kazimir in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to find free Kazimir in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

Here is a quick overview of the best method that you can use to get a free Kazimir in Black Ops 6 Zombies through the Reckoning Easter Egg:

Ad

Trending

To begin the easter egg, you must first acquire one LT53 Kazimir . This can be done by obtaining one as a rare drop from hunting Elite Zombies or by collecting Salvage to craft one for yourself.

. This can be done by obtaining one as a rare drop from hunting Elite Zombies or by collecting Salvage to craft one for yourself. After you have secured one Kazimir, you need to navigate to the T1 Executive Suites and then get to the upper floor that is directly outside the Director’s Office.

and then get to the upper floor that is directly outside the Director’s Office. You can then spot a statue of Project Janus from this location. Aim at the center of this statue and deploy your Kazimir at the atom structure to begin the easter egg.

from this location. Aim at the center of this statue and deploy your Kazimir at the atom structure to begin the easter egg. When you hit the statue successfully with the Kazimir, the Project Janus statue will start glowing purple and become a soul box. Kill zombies around the area to charge the statue. Once you hunt down the necessary number of monsters, the statue will drop a Kazimir near it and stop glowing.

and become a soul box. Kill zombies around the area to charge the statue. Once you hunt down the necessary number of monsters, the statue will near it and stop glowing. You can repeat this by advancing to the next wave of Zombies and eliminating more of them to charge the statue again. This will help you get another Kazimir in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Ad

Black Ops 6 Zombies Project Janus statue and Kazimir (Image via Activision)

Also read: How to unlock Mister Peeks Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Ad

It is important to note that the number of Zombie kills required by the Project Janus statue soul box increases every time it drops a Kazimir in Black Ops 6 Zombies. So you would need to put in extra effort in slaying all the creatures in the area and keep clearing up throughout the waves to get the tactical equipment.

What does a Kazimir in Black Ops 6 Zombies do?

The LT53 Kazimir in Black Ops 6 is a throwable item that acts as a grenade. It is most effective when deployed near a horde of zombies as the equipment activates and creates a small singularity that pulls zombies in a range closer to it. Upon contact with the singularity, the zombies are killed. But this only applies to weaker monsters, and the more difficult ones are simply pulled towards the singularity, making them slower on the approach and comparatively easier to eliminate.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More