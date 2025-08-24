Black Ops 7 will not have a campaign difficulty level option, devs confirm

Black Ops 7 is set to remove the difficulty level setting for the main campaign. Call of Duty games have always featured a difficulty setting for their main campaigns. From recruit to veteran, players who love the game can often play at different levels to see if they can beat it all the same. However, the upcoming game will ensure that the difficulty is based on the number of people playing, as explained by Treyarch's Associate Creative Director, Miles Leslie.This article will discuss why Black Ops 7 won't have a difficulty setting for the main campaign.Treyarch dev explains why Black Ops 7 won't have a campaign difficulty setting optionMiles Leslie revealed to IGN that the developers had to approach the Black Ops 7 campaign differently, as the upcoming game will have a four-player co-op campaign option.Solo players can play it as well; however, this proves to be a challenge for the developers. So the Treyarch team came up with a unique idea for the difficulty level in the campaign, as explained by Miles Leslie:&quot;We've built it for solo or four-player squads as well. You cannot pick a difficulty like past games. We've baked it in because you have to approach a co-op campaign differently, and we wanted to make sure the missions felt right for solo players — we're not forgetting about you, we love you — but also because it is a social experience we want to make sure it's fun, but the right amount of challenging for two, three, and four players as well.”By making the difficulty level depend on the number of players, the Black Ops 7 campaign will be somewhat equally difficult for all players, whether playing solo or in a squad. The emphasis in the BO7 co-op campaign seems to be on the social experience of playing with a squad as opposed to exploring it solo at various difficulties. The game is set to be released on November 14, 2025, on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.Read more Call of Duty articles from Sportskeeda:What to expect from Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 5Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning: Everything we knowHow does the Prestige system in Black Ops 6 work?