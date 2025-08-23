Best loadout to complete Reckoning main quest in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Black Ops 6 Zombies' final map, Reckoning, features the toughest main quest and boss battle, and without the right weapon and loadout, completing the challenge becomes even harder. The best weapon is the Maelstrom, a powerful full-auto shotgun. Since the Reckoning main quest ending features two possible bosses: Richtofen or S.A.M., depending on your choice, the loadout will slightly differ for each one.

Here, we will guide you through the best Maelstrom loadout, the most effective Augments, the ideal Perk-a-Colas, and the recommended Field Upgrade to give you an edge in this difficult encounter.

Maelstrom is the best weapon to complete the Reckoning main quest in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

In my opinion, the Maelstrom is the best weapon for completing the main Reckoning Easter Egg quest in Black Ops 6 Zombies. This full-auto shotgun has devastating damage with a solid range.

To make it truly lethal, however, you need the right loadout. The Maelstrom is effective against both the boss fights, but one attachment change will optimize it for your chosen opponent.

Maelstrom loadout (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Barrel: CHF Barrel

CHF Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Laser: Tactical Laser

Tactical Laser Fire Mods: 12 Gauge Slug (S.A.M.)/ Rapid Fire (Richtofen)

This loadout maximizes firepower while also improving mobility and handling. Every attachment plays an important role, but the Magazine and Laser are absolutely essential. Since the Maelstrom is a full-auto shotgun, the default magazine size is small, making the Extended Mag II a must-have for sustained fire. The Tactical Laser is equally valuable, as it enables the Tactical Stance mechanic. With this, you can hip-fire with much greater accuracy without needing to aim down sights.

As for Fire Mods, the choice depends on the boss you face. The 12 Gauge Slug is ideal against S.A.M., since she tends to stay airborne and maintain distance, making range a priority. On the other hand, Rapid Fire works best against Richtofen, who frequently charges into close combat. In that scenario, the increased fire rate is needed.

Best Augments to use in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning

When facing bosses, it’s best to have all Perk-a-Colas equipped along with a reliable Field Upgrade. For the Reckoning main quest, Aether Shroud is the best choice.

Recommended Perk-a-Colas and Augments

Stamin-Up

Stalker (Major Augment): Walk faster while aiming.

Walk faster while aiming. Hot Foot (Minor Augment): Gain a speed boost after your equipment kills an enemy.

Jugger-Nog

Probiotic (Major Augment): Slightly increase maximum health with Jugger-Nog.

Slightly increase maximum health with Jugger-Nog. Hardened Plates (Minor Augment): Armor plates have more damage mitigation.

Speed Cola

Classic Formula (Major Augment): Reload speed is even faster.

Reload speed is even faster. Quick Swap (Minor Augment): Swap weapons faster.

Death Perception

Critical Eye (Major Augment): Small chance that a body shot becomes a critical shot.

Small chance that a body shot becomes a critical shot. Bird's eye view (Minor Augment): The minimap's scan rate is increased.

PhD Flopper

PhD Slider (Major Augment): Sliding into enemies triggers explosions.

Sliding into enemies triggers explosions. Tribologist (Minor Augment): Sliding distance and speed are increased.

Double Tap

Double Standard (Major Augment): All non-critical shots do double damage. Only applies to normal bullet weapons.

All non-critical shots do double damage. Only applies to normal bullet weapons. Double Time (Minor Augment): Increase fire rate bonus.

Elemental Pop

Citrus Focus (Major Augment): If a weapon has an Ammo mod applied, Elemental Pop will only activate that one.

If a weapon has an Ammo mod applied, Elemental Pop will only activate that one. Vulnera Bean (Minor Augment): Slightly increase enemy elemental weakness damage.

Best Ammo Mod and Augments

For Ammo Mods, Cryo Freeze is the best option since it slows enemies with ice effects. Pair it with these Augments for maximum effectiveness:

Ice Cloud (Major Augment): Enemies that are killed while frozen may leave a cloud that slows enemies.

Enemies that are killed while frozen may leave a cloud that slows enemies. Liquid Nitrogen (Minor Augment): Significantly increase your chance for Cryo Freeze to activate

Best Field Upgrade and Augments

For your Field Upgrade, stick with Aether Shroud and enhance it with these Augments:

Burst Dash (Major Augment): Wrap forward a short distance, killing all normal enemies in your path.

Wrap forward a short distance, killing all normal enemies in your path. Extension (Minor Augment): Aether Shroud duration is significantly increased.

With this setup, you’ll be fully prepared to take on the Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning main Easter egg quest.

