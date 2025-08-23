How to get Aether Blade in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning

Black Ops 6 Zombies' new map, Reckoning, is packed with hidden secrets, and one of the most notable is the Aether Blade Easter egg. If you played Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you may already be familiar with the powerful item, and it returns in BO6 Zombies as a hidden Easter egg. This item cannot be obtained in other Zombies maps and requires completing the Easter egg per match to acquire it.
For those unfamiliar, the Aether Blade is a throwable lethal equipment. It guarantees three zombie kills with each throw, regardless of aim. After being thrown, it automatically returns to you, and once the five-second cooldown ends, it can be used again.
This article will provide a detailed guide on how to complete the Aether Blade Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies' new map, Reckoning.
How to complete the Aether Blade Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning?
The Aether Blade Easter egg requires the Mister Peeks Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies. At the launch of the Reckoning map, this upgrade was not available, making the Easter egg impossible to complete. Now that the Field Upgrade has been added, you can unlock the Aether Blade. Keep in mind, though, that if you are playing in a squad, only one player will be able to acquire it.
1) Find and place all three paintings
Start a match in Reckoning and complete the guided quests until you activate the Pack-a-Punch machine. Once this is done, you need to find three paintings scattered across the map.
- Painting 1: Located in the T1 Project Janus Reception, inside the room with the red teleporter. You’ll find it on the north wall beside a metal cupboard.
- Painting 2: Found in the T2 Android Assembly, near the anti-gravity launcher. It is leaning against a pillar with a yellow caution sign.
- Painting 3: Located in the T2 Sublevel 10 area, where the Pack-a-Punch machine is found. On the north side, to the left of the GobbleGum machine.
Now that you know the painting locations, remember you can only carry one painting at a time, and each must be placed in a specific spot. The room where all three paintings need to be hung is the Director’s Office, where the Arsenal machine is located. Place all three paintings here to progress to the next step.
2) Locate the safe
Once that’s done, make sure your Mister Peeks Field Upgrade is charged. Head to the room with the red teleporter, and just to the left of it, you’ll find another painting hung on the wall. Approach it and activate Mister Peeks. When he spawns, he will drop the painting, revealing a hidden safe. The next part of the puzzle is to find the safe’s key.
3) How to collect the safe key
To obtain the key, first gather 1,000 Salvage and then go to a Crafting Table to purchase an ARC-XD car. Then head to the T2 Dark Entity Containment area, where the Forsaken is located. Move downstairs and look for a set of consoles. To the left of these consoles, you’ll see a small cutout in the metal frame.
Activate the ARC-XD car and navigate it through this small opening. Continue until you reach a purple crystal, then drive the ARC-XD close and detonate it. After the explosion, a purple orb will appear, floating upward and creating crystals on the wall along its path before disappearing.
Your task now is to destroy all the purple crystals it left behind. Once you break the final crystal, the safe key will drop. Collect the key, return to the safe, and interact with it to open it. Inside, you’ll finally find the Aether Blade.
That covers everything there is to know about how you can complete the Aether Blade Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning.
