Unlimited Wonder Weapon glitch in Black Ops 6 Zombies

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Aug 22, 2025 15:43 GMT
Exploring the new unlimited Wonder Weapon glitch in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Activision || YouTube/ ZoneX)
Exploring the new unlimited Wonder Weapon glitch in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Activision || YouTube/ ZoneX)

With the release of the Mister Peeks Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies, a new glitch has surfaced that allows players to obtain unlimited Wonder Weapons in each match. To use it, you need a Wunderbar GobbleGum and the Mister Peeks Field Upgrade with a specific Augment equipped. It is not entirely free, as you must use one Wunderbar GobbleGum per match, but in return, you gain unlimited access to Wonder Weapons. This works best in team play and is less effective for solo players.

Ad

Since Zombies is a co-op mode where your actions do not impact others, using glitches is generally harmless. In fact, this particular glitch simply makes the game and the new Field Upgrade more exciting to try. If you want to experience it, now is the best time, as it will likely be patched soon.

This article will cover how the unlimited Wonder Weapon glitch works in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How the unlimited Wonder Weapon glitch works in Black Ops 6 Zombies

To perform this glitch, you need the Mister Peeks Field Upgrade along with the Wunderbar Ultra GobbleGum. The Mister Peeks Field Upgrade can be unlocked during the ’90s Action Hero event by earning 249,000 XP.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Once unlocked, research and equip the Peeks’ Favor Minor Augment. With this equipped, all prerequisites for the glitch are complete.

The glitch works on every map, including Liberty Falls, Terminus Island, Citadelle des Morts, The Tomb, Shattered Veil, and Reckoning.

Inside a match, you can charge the Mister Peeks Field Upgrade by killing zombies, or instantly activate it using the Power Kreg GobbleGum. This even works as early as Round 1, allowing you to obtain a Wonder Weapon right from the start.

Ad

When your Field Upgrade is ready, head to a Mystery Box location. Even if the box has not yet been activated, go to its spawn point, use the Wunderbar GobbleGum, and then activate Mister Peeks nearby. This forces the Mystery Box to spin and guarantees a Wonder Weapon drop. The key detail is that the Wunderbar GobbleGum is not consumed during this process, meaning you can repeat it as many times as you want and provide unlimited Wonder Weapons for your entire team.

Ad

However, if you spin the Mystery Box using Essence, the Wunderbar GobbleGum will be consumed, ending the effect. To keep the glitch active, avoid spending Essence on box spins.

Also read: All Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning Wall Buy locations

Check out our other Call of Dusty articles:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications