Unlimited Wonder Weapon glitch in Black Ops 6 Zombies

With the release of the Mister Peeks Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies, a new glitch has surfaced that allows players to obtain unlimited Wonder Weapons in each match. To use it, you need a Wunderbar GobbleGum and the Mister Peeks Field Upgrade with a specific Augment equipped. It is not entirely free, as you must use one Wunderbar GobbleGum per match, but in return, you gain unlimited access to Wonder Weapons. This works best in team play and is less effective for solo players.Since Zombies is a co-op mode where your actions do not impact others, using glitches is generally harmless. In fact, this particular glitch simply makes the game and the new Field Upgrade more exciting to try. If you want to experience it, now is the best time, as it will likely be patched soon.This article will cover how the unlimited Wonder Weapon glitch works in Black Ops 6 Zombies.How the unlimited Wonder Weapon glitch works in Black Ops 6 ZombiesTo perform this glitch, you need the Mister Peeks Field Upgrade along with the Wunderbar Ultra GobbleGum. The Mister Peeks Field Upgrade can be unlocked during the '90s Action Hero event by earning 249,000 XP.Once unlocked, research and equip the Peeks' Favor Minor Augment. With this equipped, all prerequisites for the glitch are complete.The glitch works on every map, including Liberty Falls, Terminus Island, Citadelle des Morts, The Tomb, Shattered Veil, and Reckoning.Inside a match, you can charge the Mister Peeks Field Upgrade by killing zombies, or instantly activate it using the Power Kreg GobbleGum. This even works as early as Round 1, allowing you to obtain a Wonder Weapon right from the start.When your Field Upgrade is ready, head to a Mystery Box location. Even if the box has not yet been activated, go to its spawn point, use the Wunderbar GobbleGum, and then activate Mister Peeks nearby. This forces the Mystery Box to spin and guarantees a Wonder Weapon drop. The key detail is that the Wunderbar GobbleGum is not consumed during this process, meaning you can repeat it as many times as you want and provide unlimited Wonder Weapons for your entire team.However, if you spin the Mystery Box using Essence, the Wunderbar GobbleGum will be consumed, ending the effect. To keep the glitch active, avoid spending Essence on box spins.Also read: All Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning Wall Buy locations