How to unlock Mister Peeks Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Black Ops 6 Zombies introduced a new Field Upgrade called Mister Peeks with the Season 5 update. However, it was not available at launch and was instead added as a reward through the '90s Action Heroes event. When activated, this Field Upgrade spawns Mister Peeks, who attracts and attacks zombies within his wandering radius.

Unlike a decoy grenade or Monkey Bomb, Mister Peeks has a much smaller effective range, so the best way to use it is by gathering a horde of zombies before activating it.

You can further enhance its performance by equipping Augments, which can significantly increase its radius or make it focus only on special zombies.

In this article, we will explain how to unlock the Mr Peeks Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies and list all the available Augments for it.

How to get Mister Peeks Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies

As mentioned earlier, the Mister Peeks Field Upgrade is part of the '90s Action Heroes event reward. To unlock it in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you need to complete the associated requirements.

The '90s Action Heroes event went live on August 21, 2025, at 10 am PT. This event is structured around XP milestones, with each reward tied to a specific XP requirement. There are a total of 13 rewards, and Mr Peeks is the sixth on the list, unlocked after accumulating 249,000 XP.

Event rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Although the Field Upgrade itself was not available at the start of the season, Augment research was open from the beginning. This meant players could research and unlock all Augments before gaining access to Mr Peeks. Even now, it isn’t too late, as you can continue researching Augments while working toward the 249,000 XP required to unlock the Field Upgrade.

All available Mister Peeks Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Mister Peeks has three Major and three Minor Augments that can be researched and equipped. To unlock them, you’ll need to play matches and complete research, as this is the only way to access Augments. Keep in mind that you can equip only one Major and one Minor Augment at a time.

Mister Peeks Augments (Image via Activision)

Here are all the Augments available for the Mr Peeks Field Upgrade:

Major Augments

Dance Party: Mr Peeks becomes the life of the party, attracting nearby zombies to him, before he detonates an Aether Pulse to thin out the crowd considerably.

Mr Peeks becomes the life of the party, attracting nearby zombies to him, before he detonates an Aether Pulse to thin out the crowd considerably. Arcane Fury: Mr Peeks has become a master of the elements, enhancing his regular damage with a random Ammo Mod (with an Augment from that Ammo Mod).

Mr Peeks has become a master of the elements, enhancing his regular damage with a random Ammo Mod (with an Augment from that Ammo Mod). Apex Hunter: Mr Peeks focuses all attacks on the strongest nearby enemy other than bosses. For example, Uber Klaus would be targeted over regular foes, with increased damage inflicted.

Minor Augments

Social Butterfly: Increase Mr Peeks’ attraction radius.

Increase Mr Peeks’ attraction radius. Peeks’ Favor: Mr Peeks is good to have around Mystery Box locations. Get a free box spin if you’re near one during activation!

Mr Peeks is good to have around Mystery Box locations. Get a free box spin if you’re near one during activation! Party Animal: Increase Mr Peeks dance duration.

All available '90s Action Heroes event rewards

Below is the complete list of rewards available as part of the '90s Action Heroes event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone:

Rewards (Free) Required Experience Points (XP) 1) "Bullet Riddled" Spray 15,000 XP 2) 1 hour Weapon Double XP 39,000 XP 3) "Dusty Venture" Westpoint Operator Skin 75,000 XP 4) "Head Stocked" Emblem 122,000 XP 5) "Fearless Aim" Calling Card 180,000 XP 6) Mister Peeks Zombies Field Upgrade 7) “Commando March” Large Decal 249,000 XP 8) "Chibi Woods" Weapon Charm 329,000 XP 9) 1 hour Double XP Token 10) 3x Wall To Wall Clearance GobbleGum 419,000 XP 11) Battle Pass tier skip 518,000 XP 12) Operator Finishing Move 626,000 XP 13) Boxing Gloves new Melee Weapon 14) Boxing Gloves BlackCell (Exclusive to BlackCell owners) Mastery Reward (Unlock all previous rewards)

