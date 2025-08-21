How to unlock Mister Peeks Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Black Ops 6 Zombies introduced a new Field Upgrade called Mister Peeks with the Season 5 update. However, it was not available at launch and was instead added as a reward through the '90s Action Heroes event. When activated, this Field Upgrade spawns Mister Peeks, who attracts and attacks zombies within his wandering radius.
Unlike a decoy grenade or Monkey Bomb, Mister Peeks has a much smaller effective range, so the best way to use it is by gathering a horde of zombies before activating it.
You can further enhance its performance by equipping Augments, which can significantly increase its radius or make it focus only on special zombies.
In this article, we will explain how to unlock the Mr Peeks Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies and list all the available Augments for it.
How to get Mister Peeks Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies
As mentioned earlier, the Mister Peeks Field Upgrade is part of the '90s Action Heroes event reward. To unlock it in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you need to complete the associated requirements.
The '90s Action Heroes event went live on August 21, 2025, at 10 am PT. This event is structured around XP milestones, with each reward tied to a specific XP requirement. There are a total of 13 rewards, and Mr Peeks is the sixth on the list, unlocked after accumulating 249,000 XP.
Although the Field Upgrade itself was not available at the start of the season, Augment research was open from the beginning. This meant players could research and unlock all Augments before gaining access to Mr Peeks. Even now, it isn’t too late, as you can continue researching Augments while working toward the 249,000 XP required to unlock the Field Upgrade.
All available Mister Peeks Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies
Mister Peeks has three Major and three Minor Augments that can be researched and equipped. To unlock them, you’ll need to play matches and complete research, as this is the only way to access Augments. Keep in mind that you can equip only one Major and one Minor Augment at a time.
Here are all the Augments available for the Mr Peeks Field Upgrade:
Major Augments
- Dance Party: Mr Peeks becomes the life of the party, attracting nearby zombies to him, before he detonates an Aether Pulse to thin out the crowd considerably.
- Arcane Fury: Mr Peeks has become a master of the elements, enhancing his regular damage with a random Ammo Mod (with an Augment from that Ammo Mod).
- Apex Hunter: Mr Peeks focuses all attacks on the strongest nearby enemy other than bosses. For example, Uber Klaus would be targeted over regular foes, with increased damage inflicted.
Minor Augments
- Social Butterfly: Increase Mr Peeks’ attraction radius.
- Peeks’ Favor: Mr Peeks is good to have around Mystery Box locations. Get a free box spin if you’re near one during activation!
- Party Animal: Increase Mr Peeks dance duration.
Also read: Free Random Perk Easter egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning
All available '90s Action Heroes event rewards
Below is the complete list of rewards available as part of the '90s Action Heroes event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone:
Also read: All Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning Wall Buy locations
Check out our other Call of Dusty articles:
- Best ABR A1 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
- Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning Wonder Weapon guide: How to upgrade Gorgofex
- All Black Ops 6 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards and how to get them
- All Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 bundles: Everything we know
- Black Ops 6 Season 5 patch notes: New maps, modes, and more