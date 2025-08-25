Where to find the Stadium LAB-2 card in Warzone

The Stadium has always been one of Verdansk’s biggest mysteries, and when it finally opened in Season 5, players quickly realized it wasn’t just about looting supply crates. Hidden behind locked doors were special labs, with the only way inside being to use keycards. One of those is the LAB-2 card, which gives you access to a room packed with loot and a piece of intel.
If you’re wondering how to get the LAB-2 card and where to use it, we have you covered.
Everything you need to know about the Stadium LAB-2 card in Warzone
The LAB-2 card isn’t random like some Warzone loot drops; it has a fixed location. To get your hands on the card, you’ll need to head to the Overlook building in Downtown Verdansk. This is a tall, recognizable building that a lot of squads like to camp on for its high ground.
Make your way to the roof of the Overlook. Once you’re up there, check the bottom-right corner of the rooftop. You should see a table set up with some blueprints on it. Right beside those blueprints is the LAB-2 card.
If you don’t see the card, it means someone else got there first. In that case, you’ve got two options: chase them down and take it off their hands, or back out and try again during the next match.
Once the LAB-2 card is in your stash, your next destination is the Stadium. Depending on when you’re playing in Season 5, getting inside works a little differently:
- Week 1 of Season 5 - The Stadium is locked until the lobby completes three Satellite Hijack contracts. If no one finishes them, you won’t be able to get in.
- After Week 1 - The Stadium doors are open from the very start of the match, making your job much easier.
Either way, your best move is to head straight for the Stadium after grabbing the card before other squads set up shop inside.
Once you’re inside the Stadium, head down to the lower levels. From the center of the Stadium, make your way to the bottom-right section. There, you’ll spot the LAB-2 door with a keycard reader next to it.
Swipe your card, and the door will unlock. Just like that, you’re in.
Inside the LAB-2 room, you’ll find:
- 1 Legendary Supply Box
- 2 Regular Supply Boxes
- 1 Intel item tied to Verdansk’s hidden story
It’s not the most rewarding loot room in Warzone, but it’s consistent and can give you a nice early-game edge.
