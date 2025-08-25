Where to find the Stadium LAB-2 card in Warzone

The Stadium has always been one of Verdansk’s biggest mysteries, and when it finally opened in Season 5, players quickly realized it wasn’t just about looting supply crates. Hidden behind locked doors were special labs, with the only way inside being to use keycards. One of those is the LAB-2 card, which gives you access to a room packed with loot and a piece of intel.

Ad

If you’re wondering how to get the LAB-2 card and where to use it, we have you covered.

Everything you need to know about the Stadium LAB-2 card in Warzone

The LAB-2 card isn’t random like some Warzone loot drops; it has a fixed location. To get your hands on the card, you’ll need to head to the Overlook building in Downtown Verdansk. This is a tall, recognizable building that a lot of squads like to camp on for its high ground.

Ad

Trending

You'll have to reach the rooftop of the overlook building to find the keycard (Image via Activision)

Make your way to the roof of the Overlook. Once you’re up there, check the bottom-right corner of the rooftop. You should see a table set up with some blueprints on it. Right beside those blueprints is the LAB-2 card.

Ad

If you don’t see the card, it means someone else got there first. In that case, you’ve got two options: chase them down and take it off their hands, or back out and try again during the next match.

Read more: BF6 vs BO7: Which AAA FPS you should be most excited for?

Once the LAB-2 card is in your stash, your next destination is the Stadium. Depending on when you’re playing in Season 5, getting inside works a little differently:

Ad

Week 1 of Season 5 - The Stadium is locked until the lobby completes three Satellite Hijack contracts . If no one finishes them, you won’t be able to get in.

- The Stadium is locked until the lobby completes . If no one finishes them, you won’t be able to get in. After Week 1 - The Stadium doors are open from the very start of the match, making your job much easier.

Either way, your best move is to head straight for the Stadium after grabbing the card before other squads set up shop inside.

Ad

Once you’re inside the Stadium, head down to the lower levels. From the center of the Stadium, make your way to the bottom-right section. There, you’ll spot the LAB-2 door with a keycard reader next to it.

Swipe your card, and the door will unlock. Just like that, you’re in.

Inside the LAB-2 room, you’ll find:

1 Legendary Supply Box

2 Regular Supply Boxes

1 Intel item tied to Verdansk’s hidden story

Ad

It’s not the most rewarding loot room in Warzone, but it’s consistent and can give you a nice early-game edge.

Also read: All new maps in COD Black Ops 6 Season 5

For more articles on Call of Duty, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More