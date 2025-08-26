Black Ops 6 content won't carry forward to Black Ops 7

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Aug 26, 2025 17:52 GMT
Exploring the content carry forward update for Black Ops 7 (Image via Activision)
Exploring the content carry forward update for Black Ops 7 (Image via Activision)

Recently, Call of Duty confirmed that Black Ops 7 will not include carry-forward content from Black Ops 6. This was revealed in the August 2025 Community Update blog, which also shared several important details about the upcoming title.

Ad

The update highlighted the timeline for Black Ops 7’s early access and open beta phases, along with improvements to Ricochet aimed at strengthening the anti-cheat system.

In this article, we will focus on the lack of content carry-forward between Black Ops 6 and Black Ops 7, the reasons behind this decision, and what content will still transfer over.

Black Ops 7 won't have carry-forward content from Black Ops 6

In the recent announcement, Call of Duty officially confirmed that content from Black Ops 6, including Operators, Operator Skins, and Weapons, will not carry forward to Black Ops 7.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

According to the developers, this decision was made to ensure that Black Ops 7 feels more "authentic to Call of Duty and its setting". They explained that if Black Ops 6 content were carried forward, it would reduce the originality of the new title. Based on community feedback, the team is focusing on delivering a more balanced and immersive experience, with all bundles and items specifically crafted to reflect the true identity of Call of Duty.

Ad

There are, however, a few exceptions. Double XP Tokens and GobbleGums will carry forward, as the developers acknowledged the time and effort players invested in earning them, emphasizing that progression and recognition remain important.

As for Warzone, this restriction does not apply. When Warzone integrates with BO7, all Black Ops 6 content will remain available, so players do not need to worry about losing access there.

Also read: BO7 will not have a campaign difficulty level option, devs confirm

Ad

BO7 will have its full Multiplayer reveal during the COD NEXT event on September 30, 2025. Shortly after, the Early Access Beta will begin on October 2, exclusively for players who pre-ordered the game. For everyone else, the Open Beta will run from October 5 to October 8, 2025, and will be available across all platforms.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications