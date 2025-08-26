Black Ops 6 content won't carry forward to Black Ops 7

Recently, Call of Duty confirmed that Black Ops 7 will not include carry-forward content from Black Ops 6. This was revealed in the August 2025 Community Update blog, which also shared several important details about the upcoming title.The update highlighted the timeline for Black Ops 7’s early access and open beta phases, along with improvements to Ricochet aimed at strengthening the anti-cheat system.In this article, we will focus on the lack of content carry-forward between Black Ops 6 and Black Ops 7, the reasons behind this decision, and what content will still transfer over.Black Ops 7 won't have carry-forward content from Black Ops 6In the recent announcement, Call of Duty officially confirmed that content from Black Ops 6, including Operators, Operator Skins, and Weapons, will not carry forward to Black Ops 7.According to the developers, this decision was made to ensure that Black Ops 7 feels more &quot;authentic to Call of Duty and its setting&quot;. They explained that if Black Ops 6 content were carried forward, it would reduce the originality of the new title. Based on community feedback, the team is focusing on delivering a more balanced and immersive experience, with all bundles and items specifically crafted to reflect the true identity of Call of Duty.There are, however, a few exceptions. Double XP Tokens and GobbleGums will carry forward, as the developers acknowledged the time and effort players invested in earning them, emphasizing that progression and recognition remain important.As for Warzone, this restriction does not apply. When Warzone integrates with BO7, all Black Ops 6 content will remain available, so players do not need to worry about losing access there.Also read: BO7 will not have a campaign difficulty level option, devs confirmBO7 will have its full Multiplayer reveal during the COD NEXT event on September 30, 2025. Shortly after, the Early Access Beta will begin on October 2, exclusively for players who pre-ordered the game. For everyone else, the Open Beta will run from October 5 to October 8, 2025, and will be available across all platforms.Check out our other Call of Duty articles:Best ABR A1 loadout in BO6 and WarzoneBO6 Zombies Reckoning Wonder Weapon guide: How to upgrade GorgofexAll BO6 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards and how to get themAll Warzone and BlO6 Season 5 bundles: Everything we knowBO6 Season 5 patch notes: New maps, modes, and more