Rocket League x One-Punch Man collaboration: All items and how to get

Rocket League has announced a new collaboration with One-Punch Man, featuring a wide range of cosmetics. In conjunction with Fortnite's partnership with the series, this crossover allows players to obtain various items across both games with a single purchase.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the new Rocket League x One Punch Man collaboration.

Rocket League x One-Punch Man collab: Everything you need to know

As of August 29, 2025, all One-Punch Man cosmetics are available in the Rocket League item shop. Unlike past collaborations, there are no free rewards that can be unlocked through some quests.

Here are all the One-Punch Man items that you can purchase from the item shop:

Ad

Trending

Jackal + One-Punch Man Bundle

Jackal + One-Punch Man Bundle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Psyonix)

The Jackal + One-Punch Man Bundle, which costs 1500 Credits, features multiple color variants and Decals for the Jackal Car Body. Note that none of these items can be used on any other vehicle:

Ad

Car Bodies: Default, Titanium White, Sky Blue, Saffron, Purple, Pink, Orange, Lime, Grey, Forest Green, Crimson, Cobalt, Burnt Sienna

Default, Titanium White, Sky Blue, Saffron, Purple, Pink, Orange, Lime, Grey, Forest Green, Crimson, Cobalt, Burnt Sienna Saitama’s Vehicle Animated Decal

Genos’ Vehicle Animated Decal

Silencer Decal

Sharpshooter Decal

Other items

The rest of the items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Psyonix)

The following items are not part of the Jackal + One-Punch Man Bundle and require a separate purchase:

Ad

One-Punch Man Goal Explosion: 800 Credits

800 Credits Punch Wheels: 400 Credits

400 Credits Cyborg Wheels: 400 Credits

400 Credits Tornado Rocket Boost: 400 Credits

400 Credits Tornado Marks Trail: 300 Credits

300 Credits One-Punch Man Player Banner: 300 Credits

All of these items, except the Goal Explosion and Player Banner, are compatible with Fortnite Battle Royale. If you buy them in Fortnite, they will be added to your Rocket League account at no additional cost, and the same applies the other way around.

How to get

Here's a step-by-step guide to getting the One-Punch Man items in Rocket League:

Ad

Open the Item Shop from the main menu.

from the main menu. Go to the Jackal + One-Punch Man tab from the top menu.

tab from the top menu. Select the Bundle or individual item and click the yellow Purchase button.

If you have enough Credits, the items will be added to your inventory instantly.

If you don't have enough Credits, it will redirect you to buy Credits with real money.

To purchase everything, you need 4100 Credits, which costs $34.99.

Read more related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.