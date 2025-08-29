Rocket League x One-Punch Man collaboration: All items and how to get

Rocket League has announced a new collaboration with One-Punch Man, featuring a wide range of cosmetics. In conjunction with Fortnite's partnership with the series, this crossover allows players to obtain various items across both games with a single purchase.
Here's everything you need to know about the new Rocket League x One Punch Man collaboration.
Rocket League x One-Punch Man collab: Everything you need to know
As of August 29, 2025, all One-Punch Man cosmetics are available in the Rocket League item shop. Unlike past collaborations, there are no free rewards that can be unlocked through some quests.
Here are all the One-Punch Man items that you can purchase from the item shop:
Jackal + One-Punch Man Bundle
The Jackal + One-Punch Man Bundle, which costs 1500 Credits, features multiple color variants and Decals for the Jackal Car Body. Note that none of these items can be used on any other vehicle:
- Car Bodies: Default, Titanium White, Sky Blue, Saffron, Purple, Pink, Orange, Lime, Grey, Forest Green, Crimson, Cobalt, Burnt Sienna
- Saitama’s Vehicle Animated Decal
- Genos’ Vehicle Animated Decal
- Silencer Decal
- Sharpshooter Decal
Other items
The following items are not part of the Jackal + One-Punch Man Bundle and require a separate purchase:
- One-Punch Man Goal Explosion: 800 Credits
- Punch Wheels:400 Credits
- Cyborg Wheels: 400 Credits
- Tornado Rocket Boost: 400 Credits
- Tornado Marks Trail: 300 Credits
- One-Punch Man Player Banner: 300 Credits
All of these items, except the Goal Explosion and Player Banner, are compatible with Fortnite Battle Royale. If you buy them in Fortnite, they will be added to your Rocket League account at no additional cost, and the same applies the other way around.
How to get
Here's a step-by-step guide to getting the One-Punch Man items in Rocket League:
- Open the Item Shop from the main menu.
- Go to the Jackal + One-Punch Man tab from the top menu.
- Select the Bundle or individual item and click the yellow Purchase button.
- If you have enough Credits, the items will be added to your inventory instantly.
- If you don't have enough Credits, it will redirect you to buy Credits with real money.
To purchase everything, you need 4100 Credits, which costs $34.99.
