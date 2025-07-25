Dying Light: The Beast gets delayed till September

Dying Light: The Beast is facing a short delay and is slated to release on September 19, 2025. The official press release by Techland confirmed this and outlined that the game requires some last-minute polishing work to provide fans with the best possible gameplay experience. The preview of the game had received overwhelming support from the community, with crucial feedback that the developers appreciate and take into consideration while completing the finishing touches.This article will highlight the delay of Dying Light: The Beast and its postponed release date.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.Dying Light: The Beast new release date confirmedTechland had originally planned to release Dying Light: The Beast on August 21, 2025. The official blog contains some more information about the delay itself. The devs also addressed that a 4-week delay may be disappointing to some, but will be important in perfecting the game.In the coming days, the team aims to improve different parts of the game, including gameplay element balance, clearer User Interface, better physics, and adjusting cutscenes and player animations. Although these might seem like small factors in the game, they can have a larger impact on the final experience. Having a more accessible UI and consistent animations can also play a role in the game’s optimization.Also read: Everything new in the Dying Light: Retouched UpdateUnfortunately, the blog does not dive into details about any of the specific reworks or polishing that need to be completed. However, the studio is scheduled to provide regular updates about the progress on Dying Light: The Beast throughout the final phase. Fans can also check out a playable demo of the game at Gamescom in Hall 6.The devs are likely going through all of the player feedback and making the necessary changes to the game. Considering the large following that the franchise has gathered, the final release must be as smooth and complete as possible. Eliminating bugs, glitches, and exploits is also a part of this and can heavily affect the title's first impression.Techland ends with an appreciative note for the Dying Light community for their patience as the team completes the last details for the game. Enthusiasts can choose to pre-order the game through any of the client stores on supported platforms.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.7 biggest announcements from Summer Game Fest 2025All Summer Game Fest 2025 announcements: Code Vein 2, Atomic Heart 2, and more