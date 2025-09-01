Dying Light 2 first Biomarker safe code and location

The First Biomarker is probably one of Dying Light 2's standout side quests, as players must get through puzzles and unlock a safe to obtain a critical item. As with most quests in this open-world action RPG, it has exploration, puzzle-solving, and story intertwined, so it is well worth a detour from the main story.

Read on to find out how to complete the quest and get your rewards.

Where can you find the First Biomarker in Dying Light 2?

The First Biomarker quest is handed to you by McGregor, who can be found at the Trading Post Settlement in the Trinity region. Once you accept it, your journey takes you to the Saint Joseph Hospital, where the biomarker is locked inside a hidden safe.

The first biomarker is locked inside a hidden safe in the Saint Joseph Hospital (Image via Techland || The Provoked Prawn Pews on Youtube)

Finding the correct room is a bit of a puzzle on its own. Circle the exterior of the hospital until you come across a ladder. Next to it is a chipped portion of the wall that you can use to pull yourself up. From there, ascend the ladder to reach an office space. This office has the safe you're seeking, but the real issue is figuring out the combination to unlock it.

Circle the exterior of the hospital until you come across a ladder (Image via Techland || The Provoked Prawn Pews on Youtube)

What is the safe code of the First Biomarker in Dying Light 2?

McGregor doesn’t leave you hanging; he hands you a note filled with three riddles. Each riddle corresponds to a number in the safe’s code. Solving them is the key to retrieving the biomarker. Here’s how they break down:

Riddle 1 : “What becomes smaller when you turn it upside down?” The answer is 9 , as flipping it gives you a 6, which is smaller.

: “What becomes smaller when you turn it upside down?” , as flipping it gives you a 6, which is smaller. Riddle 2 : “An odd number – take away a letter and it becomes even.” The answer is 7 , since removing the ‘s’ from “seven” leaves “even.”

: “An odd number – take away a letter and it becomes even.” , since removing the ‘s’ from “seven” leaves “even.” Riddle 3: “A little girl goes to the store and buys one dozen eggs. As she is going home, all but three eggs break. How many eggs are left unbroken?” The answer is 3, as the riddle says all but three are broken.

Put together, the safe code is 973. Enter it into the lock, and the safe will open to reveal the First Biomarker.

Enter the safe code 973, and the safe will open to reveal the First Biomarker (Image via Techland || The Provoked Prawn Pews on Youtube)

Completing the quest

With the biomarker in hand, return to McGregor at the Trading Post Settlement. Handing over the item completes the quest, rewarding you with a valuable Inhibitor to boost your stats, along with a Confidential Notice to GRE Personnel for some added lore.

This side quest is an excellent illustration of how Dying Light 2 combines parkour navigation with ingenious puzzles, providing more than combat engagements. The First Biomarker may not be part of the main tale, but it is a quest that stands out for its inventiveness and gratifying conclusion.

