Dying Light 2 Twitch drops: How to claim, rewards, and more

Dying Light 2 is one of the top-tier zombie games as it blends open-world gameplay with robust parkour mechanics. The game offers a vast open playground in the form of Villedor, also called The City. The fast-paced combat, unique assortment of weapons, and engaging narrative are some of the prime highlights of this game.

The recent Twitch drops are an added incentive for you to delve into Dying Light 2 again. All you need to do is watch some streams and avail yourself of a unique reward. This guide will touch upon all the details, from acquiring it to accessing it within the game.

How to claim the Twitch drops in Dying Light 2?

Dying Light @DyingLightGame



... and it's not the update only! We are also talking about Twitch Drops



#DyingLight2 Tomorrow we will show you the things for which you've been waiting for so long...... and it's not the update only! We are also talking about Twitch Drops Tomorrow we will show you the things for which you've been waiting for so long...... and it's not the update only! We are also talking about Twitch Drops 🔥#DyingLight2 https://t.co/tSQSSeI01A

You can gain a weapon named Hit and Run upon watching 60 minutes of Dying Light 2 Good Night, Good Luck Stream. Hit and Run is a legendary axe weapon that has a stop sign on its end. It is a cool-looking weapon that can lead to fun moments in combat.

You must resort to the following steps to claim the reward:

Start by signing in to your account on the Twitch platform. You can view the streamers delving into Dying Light 2 for a time span of 60 minutes. Head into the inventory menu of Twitch to claim the reward for yourself. You must then sign in to the Pilgrim Outpost account or create one if you don’t already have an account. You must then link this account with your Twitch profile and then proceed to choose the platform on which you often play Dying Light 2. You can then boot up the game to find the reward in the stash.

If you are a new player and have just begun the game, you must progress through the prologue to reclaim the reward. The in-game description metaphorically states that this weapon was forged by Pilgrims who engaged in a battle for the final rays of dying light.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame



Join us for an exclusive livestream!



: twitch.tv/techland



#Dying2Survive The wait is finally over. Prepare for a heart-pounding adventure like never before with the highly anticipated new update for #DyingLight2 Join us for an exclusive livestream! The wait is finally over. Prepare for a heart-pounding adventure like never before with the highly anticipated new update for #DyingLight2.Join us for an exclusive livestream!📺 : twitch.tv/techland#Dying2Survive https://t.co/SxrfpP7V0K

Pilgrims are one of the factions in this game, and Pilgrims Outpost is a website that acts as a hub for fans of this title. The website comprises details regarding events, bounties, and other sections, enabling you to earn unique rewards. The Summer of Horrors is underway, bringing the Good Night, Good Luck update with some extra features and a new parkour style.

You can sign up on this website before following the aforementioned process of redeeming the Twitch drop. Do note that the Hit and Run weapon can only be obtained between June 29 and July 7, 2023.

