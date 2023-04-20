Parkour mechanics in video games have been improving throughout the years and are only getting better. They allow you to travel through huge open worlds with swift movements, like jumping on top of skyscrapers, clinging to walls, or doing flips off buildings. While these games are almost always fun to play, they also provide a tough but exciting challenge.

Whilst some of these games feature parkour mechanics as just one aspect of their gameplay, some are solely focused on parkour mixed with quick and exciting gameplay. If you are interested in trying out some parkour, it is always much better to do it in-game than in real life. Here are the top 5 games with the best parkour mechanics you can play in 2023.

Immerse yourself in the world of parkour with these 5 games

5) Marvel's Spider-Man

While this might not be the first game you think about when considering parkour mechanics, Marvel's Spider-Man, which was released in 2018, has been considered one of the best in the category.

You get to play the role of Spider-Man and swing around the huge open world all whilst fighting bad guys. Parkour mechanics are prevalent in the game as you get to climb, jump and even run on the walls. You can also use your web-slinging powers to swing around the city, which is not a feature available in many games.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a standalone expansion that follows in the same footsteps. Although shorter in the story than Marvel's Spider-Man, it gives justice to the parkour mechanics and has even been lauded with favorable reviews.

4) Ghostrunner

Released in 2020, Ghostrunner features some of the coolest parkour mechanics mixed with brutal violence. It follows the journey of a technologically enhanced superhuman called Ghostrunner in a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk world.

Beautiful visuals in Ghostrunner (Image via One More Level and Slipgate Ironworks)

Ghostrunner is a hardcore FPS slasher with very smooth gameplay, including many parkour mechanics. To overcome the waves of soldiers standing in your way, you'll need to master a range of movements that include wall-running and teleporting. Your quick reactions will be put to the test as you are forced to parkour your way through the levels, all while killing enemies in a violent fashion.

3) Assassin's Creed Unity

It is impossible to talk about parkour mechanics in video games without mentioning the Assassin's Creed franchise. The series is remarkably known for its brilliant movement and parkour. While all the games under this franchise meet the parkour criteria, the one which succeeds in portraying it the best is Unity.

French Revolution depicted in Assassin's Creed Unity (Image via Ubisoft)

It might not be on the top list of the greatest Assassin's Creed game, but the parkour and free-running mechanics are definitely considered one of the best. You get to run on the roofs and jump from buildings whilst also getting to experience the riots and protests during the French Revolution. There's also plenty of violence as expected in any Assassin's Creed game.

The game was laden with bugs, which disappointed gamers who were waiting to enjoy it during the time of its release. However, years later, all the issues have been sorted, and it currently has one of the smoothest gameplay after receiving plenty of updates.

2) Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 mixes the concept of zombie survival with parkour. It is a first-person survival horror game with plenty of free-running mechanics along with an open world.

The game was released in 2022 and features a stunning open world filled with zombies. You will have to use your parkour skills, along with a primitive arsenal of weapons, to survive. Parkour does make things easier, though, as you get to jump over zombies and then attack them, which is not a concept you'd often see in video games.

The original Dying Light built up a huge fan following for this franchise, but it is believed that the parkour aspects of the sequel are way better and thus more deserving of a spot on this list.

1) Mirror's Edge

Mirror's Edge was a pioneer for parkour in video games. The EA-developed game introduced the concept of free-running and is perhaps the first game most people think of when they hear parkour.

Released back in 2008, Mirror's Edge is still comparable to many of the games that have been released since. Players can seamlessly jump, boost, drop, and roll across obstacles thanks to the game's first-person, momentum-driven parkour system. The exciting and immersive chase scenes mixed with the game's movement have made Mirror's Edge a cult classic.

