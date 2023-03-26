5 best Minecraft parkour maps in 2023

Since players can create almost anything in Minecraft, the community has created loads of parkour maps and areas. It is one of the most fun minigames inside the sandbox title and players try to speedrun through an area by running and jumping accurately on weirdly placed blocks.

Though parkour is extremely popular on multiplayer servers where thousands of people can compete with each other, custom maps are also available for download. Since the game has been around for more than a decade, thousands of parkour maps have been created for it. Here are some of the best picks for it.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are hundreds of other parkour maps worth checking out.

Top 5 parkour maps to try out in Minecraft in 2023

1) Parkour Warrior

Parkour Warrior is a custom map based on the parkour minigame from famous MCC (Image via PlanetMinecraft.com)

The Minecraft Championship is an extremely famous tournament where 40 different content creators compete against each other by playing several kinds of minigames. One of the most fun is a parkour run, where all 40 players run through a map. This particular custom creation allows them to enjoy the same terrain their favorite content creators compete on.

This particular one is from MCC 6 and can only be played on 1.15.2 version, however, it is still worth trying out in 2023.

2) Parkour School

Parkour School is a great map for beginners who would like to learn the skill (Image via Minecraftmaps.com)

Parkour School is a brilliant map for those who are new to the minigame and want to hone their skills. The map will be quite easy at the beginning but will get progressively harder.

However, since it focuses on teaching players to parkour in the game, it won't become too difficult. There is a checkpoint system, and it can also be played in multiplayer servers.

This map can only be played on the 1.7.10 version.

3) Beat Jumper

Beat Jumper was inspired by Beep Block Skyway from Super Mario 3D World game (Image via Minecraftmaps.com)

Beat Jumper is a fun parkour map where players will need to synchronize their jumps based on beats that are played. This is a slightly difficult creation as they will not have enough time to sit and think about their next move.

There are two types of block states: on or off, denoted by the colors blue and magenta, respectively. If a player is not quick enough, they will fall and have to restart.

Luckily, this map has been updated to the new 1.19.3 version of the game.

4) Parkour Paradise

Parkour Paradise will have several rooms with smaller parkour challenges (Image via Minecraftmaps.com)

Parkour Paradise is a unique map that is split into 100 different smaller rooms with small parkour challenges. Players will need to cross every single level, which will progressively get harder.

Each and every parkour room has a different vibe and block set, making it interesting for players. Furthermore, it is multiplayer-friendly, allowing them to compete against each other. Luckily, it is compatible with the latest 1.19.3 version.

5) DNA Parkour

DNA Parkour is a unique looking parkour map (Image via PlanetMinecraft.com)

DNA Parkour is a fast-paced map that contains 25 different levels. It is not the easiest since the DNA-shaped structure is slightly difficult to climb.

Moreover, there are lots of details to observe while doing the run. It is most definitely one of the most beautiful parkour maps, especially because of the unique design. Thankfully, it is also compatible with the latest 1.19 version of the game.

