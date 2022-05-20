7 best challenge maps in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft lets players build almost anything they can imagine. With over 150 blocks to choose from, there is so much that players can create. However, sometimes players just want to take a break from all of that and challenge themselves with different scenarios that can allow them to experience the game in a brand new way. Challenge maps can offer some big differences in gameplay.

For those who want to play through quests, do some parkour, or even just experience a brand new world, challenge or adventure maps will be the best thing. By simply downloading the map, players can instantly pick up a new world and step right into a brand new adventure. But what kind of challenges can players get into in Minecraft?

Top 7 challenge maps in Minecraft

Sometimes it can be more about the journey rather than the building aspect of Minecraft. That's where an adventure mode map comes into play. Usually, these maps are self-contained experiences that don't focus on building and are more about having a special experience.

Here are the seven best Minecraft challenge maps that players can explore in 2022.

7) A Fox's Life

Who wouldn't want to experience Minecraft as one of the cutest mobs in the entire game? A Fox's Life lets players take on the challenges unique to the experience of being a fox. The objective of this world is to make new friends, find hidden diamonds and emeralds, and explore the world as a fox. Perhaps players will be able to locate the hidden player located on one of the level 3 islands?

6) BiomeBox

Parkour is a fascinating way for players to experience a level of challenge in Minecraft. Jumping and making their way through different biomes contained in boxes (hence the name) is the objective of this challenge map. The challenges will grow as players traverse through the different biomes and uncover the challenges associated with each biome with unique designs for each one.

5) Five Nights at Freddy's

For those who ever wanted to experience the Pizzaplex from Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach, this map lets that happen. With a brand new daycare update, players can make their way through the daycare and Roxy Raceway inside the Mega Pizzaplex. Fans of the FNaF series will love seeing this new take on the famous Mega Pizzaplex in Minecraft.

4) Beware

Fans of psychological horror will fall in love with the Beware map. This challenge world will let players experience dark atmospheres and creepy vibes contained inside of Minecraft. Players must unravel the mystery as they make their way through the strange world. With a special haunting soundtrack and resource packs, Beware is sure to keep players up at night, both in-game and in real life.

3) Skyblock

You can never go wrong with a classic. Skyblock puts players on a small island in the sky with minimal resources and a tree. From there, they must complete various challenges designed to test the limits of their resource management, crafting abilities, and combat skills. This is one of the ultimate and most popular challenges for a reason (it's fun yet difficult) and is well worth a look.

2) Ant Farm Survival

For those who ever wanted to experience what it's like to be an ant inside an ant farm, this mod answers that question. Players will find themselves spawning in a gigantic version of a room where they are trapped inside an enormous ant farm and have to figure out how they can survive. There are many challenges and obstacles to overcome.

1) Herobrine's Mansion

An actual RPG in Minecraft, Herobrine's Mansion lets players experience six boss battles, custom monsters, and up to two hours of custom gameplay. Of course, Herobrine is also there, and players must make their way through the mansion and will be able to uncover secrets, potions, and shops to help them along the way. A unique blend of adventure awaits in this special world in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

