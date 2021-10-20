Top 5 Minecraft adventure maps (2021)

Minecraft's Adventure mode was one of the best additions to the game. Introduced in Minecraft 1.3.1, this mode allows the community to unleash their creativity and make a plethora of maps.

This has resulted in dynamic experiences that are more about exploring than building, and often include combat. Expect puzzles, traps, and all sorts of hidden secrets within these maps. While many of them can be enjoyed solo, some are better with multiple players in the fray.

In this article, we look at five of the best Minecraft Adventure maps.

5 Best Minecraft Adventure Maps (2021)

5) Wrath of the Fallen

Wrath of the Fallen is a map made by Simon "Hypixel" Collins-Laflamme, one of the most respected creators in the Minecraft community. The hack and slash-themed map is full of beautiful structures, and features customized weapons, boss fights, challenges, potions, items, secrets, and Easter eggs.

We recommend that you play with at least two players on this map. However, it can also be enjoyed solo.

Download here

4) The Tourist

Image via Wminecraft.net

The Tourist has some of the most impressive builds in all of Minecraft's various worlds. It also features a plethora of minigames and has its own soundtrack.

It also happens to be one of the longest maps in the game, with a cool four hours needed to complete the map from start to finish. That duration is likely to increase if you happen to stop and stare at the jaw-dropping architecture in and around the map.

Download here

3) Teramia

Image via Minecraft forum

Teramia is one of the largest maps in Minecraft. It includes a gigantic open world and is a non-linear RPG. Players can wander around as per their will, exploring the world and helping out NPCs in the process.

The map is split into four regions, each inhabited by a slew of mobs and villagers, which are also home to nine dungeons and a series of fortresses just waiting to be claimed by the player.

Download here

2) The Escapists 2

The Escapists 2 is a classic adventure map that lets you plot the ultimate escape plan using the resources you gather, while also gaining notoriety among fellow inmates to earn their co-operation.

It is inspired by the popular prison simulation game of the same name. However, this map features eight massive cells, a currency system, and jobs.

Download here

1) Kingdom of the Sky 2

Image via MC-PC.net

Kingdom of the Sky 2 is the continuation of the breathtakingly beautiful Kingdom of the Sky adventure map, which introduced the concept of narration in the form of a series of YouTube videos which the player was given at certain intervals. It is not unlike listening to the system logs in Bioshock. You can carry on with your journey while listening to the narrations as you go.

Even if you were to miss some parts of the narrative, the map in itself is surreal and imaginative, which won't leave you unsatisfied.

Download here

Note: This article reflects the writer's views only.

