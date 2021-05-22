5 best Minecraft Java survival maps in 2021

2021 has already proven to be a very promising year for Minecraft in terms of custom survival maps.

Players are always looking for new, exciting ways to enhance their Minecraft experience rather than attempting the same old survival challenge, and survival maps provide a chance to do exactly that.

They are opportunities for Minecraft players to experience the classic survival gamemode with fun, custom additions. The most popular kinds of survival maps are SkyBlock maps and CTM (Complete the Monument) maps.

There are countless custom survival maps that have been created over the years, but this article will highlight some of the best and most recent Minecraft Java edition survival maps of this year so far.

The best Minecraft Java survival maps

#5 - Infinity Survival

Image via Minecraft Maps

Infinity Survival, created by YOMIKESTER238, is a very new survival map with a lot to explore. To play this map, players will need to switch to the April Fools Minecraft screenshot 20w14infinite. Doing so allows access to the crazy-looking biomes that Infinity Survival features.

Rather than exploring a typical survival world, players must travel through unique dimensions designed by the map creator in order to collect materials to survive. Infinity Survival is an awesome map for those who are looking for fun new visuals while playing in survival.

#4 - Wandering Isles

Image via Minecraft Maps

For the past year since its release last May, Wandering Isles, created by LUKI, has been praised by players for its incredible look and overall aesthetic. While this survival map does not differ too much from a standard Minecraft survival experience, save for some minor changes in terms of mob spawns, the impressive design alone warrants a play through.

This map is huge and has so many beautiful spots to explore. Wandering Isles is great for players who loves a regular survival game but wants a more visually pleasing, ethereal experience.

#3 - Terracraft

Image via Minecraft Maps Image via Minecraft Maps

Terracraft, which was created by THEBLUEMAN003, is a recent survival map that adds a whole new layer of challenge to the game. The map is simply any old survival world, except that the entire world is only two blocks wide. That’s right, the goal is to beat the entire game while confined to just two blocks on either side.

The map is essentially a very long strip, in which players can only travel one direction or the other, instead of every which way, which is very reminiscent of 2D world games like Super Mario. The design of Terracraft changes the game completely, while still staying true to the standard survival mode experience.

#2 - Floating Planets Survival

This map has been highly reviewed by players since its release towards the beginning of the year. Floating Planets Survival, created by GKFLIPPER, has a very unique design with an otherworldly feel. The title is definitely accurate; this map features many different floating planet-like islands in which players can explore and gather survival materials, emulating the fantastical feeling of space exploration within Minecraft.

Each planet has a specific theme and purpose, which makes it difficult to choose where to start and where to go. The floating planets are all spread out and none of them are very large, so this map provides a great way to put players’ survival skills to the test.

#1 - Fork Planet Survival

Image via Minecraft Maps

Arguably the best survival map within the past year is Fork Planet Survival. This map, which was created by SCYTHEBRINE, has also received many rave reviews from players due to its creative and original design and concept. The story within this map begins after the player has mysteriously crash landed on a floating island shaped like a fork.

The main goal of Fork Planet Survival is simply to survive, however, the creator provides plenty of side quests and tasks for the player to complete as well. This map is super exciting, tons of fun, and definitely worth the play.