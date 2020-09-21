5 most popular survival maps for Minecraft

Survival gameplay is the most basic mode of Minecraft. You spawn in a random world unless you use a particular seed, and from then on, you have to mine trees, stone, minerals from caves, etc. to craft weapons and gear.

Vanilla survival gameplay in Minecraft has always been the good old way to play the game, but now, players are looking to add a lot of new elements and twists to their survival gameplay. That’s where survival maps come into place.

With the use of survival maps in Minecraft, you can change the setting to your survival adventure and end up having a whole new experience each time you play. In this article, we take a look at the five most downloaded survival maps for Minecraft.

Five most popular survival maps for Minecraft

1) Skyblock

Downloads: 2.03m

Skyblock (Image credits: MinecraftMaps)

Before Skyblock became the extremely popular game mode that features in almost all multiplayer servers, it was a survival map designed for single-player gameplay. Skyblock has the same concept - you spawn on a floating island that has one tree for some wood, and a chest for a few resources.

In this map, you must survive for as long as you can and attain several goals while only making use of the few resources available on your island in the sky.

Get the map here.

2) Cube Survival

Downloads: 663k

Cube Survival (Image credits: MinecraftMaps)

Cube Survival is one of the most popular survival maps made for Minecraft, which features a distinctive survival challenge for players to beat. The player must reach Hell and destroy the Book of the Damned to win the map, which can only be done by building a portal using obsidian.

To find obsidian, you must explore each cube biome that contains a chest with good loot. But be careful, since each new cube biome is more dangerous than the one before.

Get the map here.

3) Stranded Raft

Downloads: 384k

Stranded Raft (Image credits: MinecraftMaps)

A pretty popular Minecraft map, Stranded Raft is a crude survival adventure at sea. When the player spawns on a floating piece of raft with nothing but their wits as they float in the middle of the ocean, they must do everything they can to survive.

Find resources, build a shelter, keep yourself fed, keep safe from cold, and protect yourself from predators - these are only a few of the steps that a player must take care of while playing this fascinating survival challenge.

Get the map here.

4) Deadly Orbit

Downloads: 285k

Deadly Orbit (Image credits: MinecraftMaps)

Deadly Orbit is an exceptionally creative survival map that takes the player on a fearful journey of survival in space. When your spacecraft is stranded on its way to meet the International Space Station, you must find enough resources to survive.

This Minecraft adventure is worth a try for every survival enthusiast, especially players who appreciate a tough survival challenge. Be careful to keep your resources and food in check because it can run our before you know.

Get the map here.

5) Wild West

Downloads: 233k

Wild West (Image credits: MinecraftMaps)

If you’ve always wanted to be a cowboy with his own world to explore, then the Wild West map is perfect for your next Minecraft gameplay. The survival map does not have a very challenging survival and is ideal for players who want to experience normal survival gameplay, albeit one that is set in the Wild West.

You have several goals to finish in the map, including taming a horse, finding the lost gold mine, buying goods from traders, as well as building barns, stables, etc.

Get the map here.