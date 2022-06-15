Minecraft Redditor brings Mario Kart to the game with a stunning resource pack

Minecraft has mostly remained the same since its inception. While it's true that there are hundreds more blocks, mobs and even new textures, the game has remained largely true to the original version. Those who haven't touched it in a while would be shocked to see everything new like the Warden or mud blocks, but they would recognize it as the same game.

Add-ons, on the other hand, could make a returning player feel totally unfamiliar with the game. They can do almost anything, even make one play as a cow or have grass blocks randomly explode.

Resource packs change the way a game looks and sounds. Texture packs function similarly. Behavior packs change how the game functions, much like mods do.

A Minecraft Redditor introduced a combination pack that essentially adds Mario Kart to the game. Many games have crossed over into Mojang's hit game a few times, including Sonic the Hedgehog, but none quite like this.

Minecraft player brings Mario Kart to life in awesome add-on

The Mario franchise has been insanely profitable. Over the course of Nintendo's lifetime, the Mario brand has had nearly 777 million games sold. That's far more than the second entry on the list, which is Pokemon with 380 million units.

Individually, the Mario Kart franchise has been wildly popular, too. On its own, it has sold over 166 million, which is second among major Mario franchises and fourth among all Nintendo properties.

Mario Kart x Minecraft (Image via u/Cirelectric on Reddit)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is also the best-selling Nintendo Switch game. Clearly, Mario Kart is beloved by a huge population in the gaming community, so it should come as no surprise to anyone that someone wanted to put it into Minecraft.

This has been done before, though in a much lighter capacity. Players have set up courses with ice and boats to try and replicate the game, but this Minecraft Redditor took it a step further.

In this new pack, players can use different boats on the ice paths, but they have been retextured to look just like classic Mario Kart cars. They even have working steering wheels, gas and brake pedals.

There are 12 types of cars available, which is a little more than the seven boats currently in the game. This also shows how well this Redditor did on the pack.

The cars maintain the boat's functionality, too. If the driver drives off into the water, the boat will float, so one will not have to worry about it breaking or sinking.

The community has fallen in love with this. They've given the post a lot of positive attention, including several nice comments. One commenter wanted to make sure everyone could download the add-on.

Nintendo typically doesn't allow additions like this, but being free of cost, it can stay up for now.

Other commenters felt like the post needs more attention and should be shared everywhere.

The attention to detail this Minecraft Redditor had is worthy of praise.

This particular pack required a lot of intricate work.

Everything is well done.

Many commenters were left completely flabbergasted.

Overall, the community has given the post over 8,000 upvotes in just 20 hours at the time of writing. Clearly, everyone likes Mario Kart, even Minecraft players.

