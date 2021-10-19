Minecraft Redditor showcases vast and beautiful landscape

Reddit is home to some of the biggest Minecraft communities. On Reddit, there are subreddits for everybody. To give an example, technical players geek out in r/technicalminecraft, collectors get their seeds from r/minecraftseeds, builders showcase their creations on r/Minecraftbuilds, and so on.

r/Minecraftbuilds features some of the most fabulous Minecraft creations online. Many YouTubers, expert builders, and even regular players share their builds in this subreddit every day.

Redditor u/McMeddon showcased their mega landscape build featuring beautiful mountains, volcanoes, rivers, various trees, custom structures, and more. Many players were amazed after looking at OP's (original poster) creation.

Minecraft Redditor creates an awe-striking landscape

Like any other builder, Reddit user u/McMeddon wanted to showcase his creation and decided to post it on Minecraft subreddits. Every player who saw the post was amazed by OP's beautiful landscape.

u/McMeddon was confused as to whether landscapes are accepted in the subreddit or not since r/Minecraftbuild is mainly about builds. However, OP made the right choice by posting their creation here, as many builders loved the landscape.

The video began with OP's mega snow-covered stone mountain and another cliff with lava flowing from its sides. At the base of these mountains, there were custom trees. Then, OP showcased their beautiful rivers, forests, badlands, and many other custom world-generation features.

To create such a vast landscape, OP first made over 1000 different objects, trees, rocks, and then turned them into assets and used WorldPainter to add those assets into the landscape. Even though OP used mods and tools like WorldEdit, Structureblocks, WorldPainter, and WorldMachine to make this creation, it is still a remarkable feat.

This majestic landscape took about a year to reach its conclusion. OP invested more than 2000 hours to achieve such beautiful terrain. Interested readers can download this adventure map from here.

OP's post soon reached over 16K upvotes in just a day. Many Redditors were awed by the majestic landscapes created by u/McMeddon. Here are some great reactions from the post.

Reddit user u/hofftruck joked that OP probably started building the landscape after filling the crater left by a creeper explosion. Creepers are among the most annoying mobs because of their explosive nature. They often lead to random ugly holes in the ground which need to be filled,

Reddit user u/keruxo welcomed OP by saying:

Redditor u/Itchybombastic was feeling downhearted as they could not build a simple house while OP created vast landscapes. Another Redditor, u/Prabh1212, was awed at the beautiful lava flow shown in OP's volcano.

Redditor u/SnooDoggos5139 congratulated OP for making 100 times more realistic with his landscape build.

Minecraft continues to provide a platform for creative builders to come up with awe-inspiring creations like OP. While, for the majority, it's nothing more than a hobby that takes up hours of their time, unsurprisingly, there are also those who have gone professional with it.

