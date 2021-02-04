5 most annoying mobs in Minecraft

In Minecraft, as of the 1.16 update, there are 31 unique mobs. Each of these mobs has its unique characteristics. However, some mobs can be downright frustrating and annoying to deal with due to their traits.

For example, certain mobs have large volumes of health and swift movement. In some cases, it can seem as though these mobs appear out of nowhere and challenge players most when they least expect it, often catching them off guard.

Some Minecraft servers go as far as to disable or reduce nerf mobs' behavior due to players' mass requests. This article lists the five most annoying mobs in Minecraft. Players should keep a watchful eye on these pests.

Note: There are no objective, most annoying mobs in the game; however, some have been picked out based on the writer's sole opinion.

The most annoying Mobs to encounter within Minecraft

#5. Zombie Pigmen

Zombie pigman mob in the nether

Zombie Pigman are normally harmless monsters that do not attack players. However, anyone who has traveled to the Nether knows all too well that an army of vengeful zombie pigmen will chase the player down and not rest until they are killed upon hitting oned.

They also deal a lot of damage and are very fast, making it an almost guaranteed death sentence for players who might accidentally attack one or be unwise about the mob's mechanics.

#4. Baby Zombies

Baby zombie in Minecraft Enter caption

Baby Zombies are actually not a common mob at all within regular Minecraft survival. But they deserve to be on this list.

When players do eventually encounter baby zombies, they are almost certainly in for a bad time. The mob is tiny, paired with the fact they are also one of the fastest moving mobs in the game, ultimately resulting in a vastly annoying creature to encounter.

If this wasn’t bad enough, it should be noted that they do just as much damage as a regular zombie and also have the same health, despite being a "baby."

#3. Endermen

An Enderman in Minecraft Enter caption

Endermen are powerful creatures and also have the special ability to teleport. They are technically passive. However, if a player looks them in the eye, the Enderman will become aggressive and kill the player.

Not only is the mob powerful, but it also deals a lot of damage to players. A fight with one of these mobs is definitely a high price to pay for an accident.

This is not the only reason Endermen are on this list. They also have the infuriating habit of randomly stealing blocks from player built structures, leaving beloved buildings and homes with random blocks missing.

#2. Skeletons

A skeleton shooting its bow at night

Skeletons constantly spawn in large groups throughout the map at night. They have absolutely insane accuracy when firing their arrows, and players can easily find themselves taking significant damage while fighting one most of the time. This mob is so common but can still attack from a massive distance puts it so high up on this list. It’s just so difficult to avoid coming across a large group of skeletons, and the only thing that can stop their arrows effectively is by constantly carrying a shield around.

#1. Creepers

An innocent-looking but highly deadly Minecraft creeper

It’s almost like Notch went out of his way when designing this mob to make it as annoying as possible. The creeper is the absolute king of annoying mobs in Minecraft, causing far too many rage quits from upset Minecrafterseven to count.

The creeper doesn’t care about anything. It just silently sneaks up on players and decides to explode obnoxiously. Any avid Minecrafter will be all too familiar with the fateful hissing sound the creeper makes right before it's about to self destruct and ruthlessly destroy hours of hard work within an instant.

