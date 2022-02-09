Should you side with Juan or Jack Matt in Dying Light 2?

During many of the quests of Dying Light 2, players are faced with many choices. These choices can range from a simple answer in a conversation to who to protect or side with. Some of these choices can impact the storyline in large ways later in the game. One of these choices is who to side with, either Juan or Jack Matt, and it does affect the story of Dying Light 2.

Who should players choose during the campaign in Dying Light 2?

Ultimately, this choice will, of course, be up to the player. However, it is well regarded that Juan is up to no good. He seems shifty and is notoriously a liar and a backstabber.

Players should side with Jack Matt if they are looking for someone honest and looking out for the well-being of others, and not just themselves. Players will see Juan's true colors during his quest Spy Games.

Should players choose to help Juan, they will notice big changes in the game world

Players should be careful in choosing who their allies are (Image via Techland)

Once players begin helping Juan, they will see him for his true colors. Not only is he out for himself to enact control over the city, but he does not care about any of the people there. He will take over all the items and resources and make a royal mess of things. This is not the game's preferred ending and players should avoid helping him if they want a good ending.

Freedom to choose is something that can increase replay value

No matter what players choose between Juan or Jack Matt, they should know that all options will eventually affect the end of the story. Once they are finished with a quest or a playthrough of the game, they should try playing through again and see how the different choices can affect dialogue options and entire segments of the game.

Ultimately, players should do what feels right

There is a whole world to explore and choices to be made (Image via Techland)

When playing through Dying Light 2 for the first time, players should choose the option that feels right to them. After all, the freedom to choose makes a lot of the quests and dialogue in Dying Light 2 so fun.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen