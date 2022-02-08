What is the best ending in Dying Light 2?

There are multiple endings in Dying Light 2. With so many choices for players to make during their playthrough of the game, it begs the question of which end is the best one? For starters, players need to ensure that they follow specific choices in the game to access it. While there are two actual endings to the game, only one would give players a definitive "best" ending.

Spoiler Alert: This guide contains major spoilers of Dying Light 2. Players are encouraged not to read on if they do not want to have the ending spoiled for them.

Players going for the best ending in Dying Light 2 need to ensure they are making the best choices

Some choices players make may seem small but can have a significant impact (Image via Techland)

There are two definitive endings. These endings are:

Let Lewan detonate the bombs

Save Lewan

If players are looking for the ending where everyone (as far as main characters are concerned) comes out on top, detonate the bombs, only if Hakon is alive. However, to ensure the absolute best end of the game, players must take specific steps to ensure the absolute best resolution for Dying Light 2.

Before saving Lewan, complete the following first

For players to unlock the "true" best ending, they must meet the following steps:

Side with the Survivors within The Broadcast mission.

Save Hakon, and keep him alive until the end

Forge a relationship with Lewan

If players complete these steps, they will be able to unlock the best ending. Aiden will have saved the city, Lewan survives, and everything carries on the best it can be for the situation at hand.

With multiple choices and endings, replay value is very high

Dying Light 2 has excellent replay value, and players should make the choice they feel is right (Image via Techland)

Players may want to experience the best ending, but there are so many choices within the game that they can influence the ending. Players may want to go through the game to see all of the choices they can make and what effects it can have on the game's ending. However, they should keep in mind that Dying Light 2 is a fantastic experience no matter what choices they make.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen