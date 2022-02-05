Should you leave Hakon to die or save him in Dying Light 2?

Players of Dying Light 2 are faced with numerous decisions to make within the game. Some of these decisions happen at the spur of the moment, but with other decisions, players have some time to think about the choices they will make.

With Hakon, players have limited time to make a choice. This leaves many players wondering if they should save Hakon or leave him to die in Dying Light 2.

Deciding to do what is right is not always an easy choice in Dying Light 2

Sometimes in a game the choice is not immediately clear of what needs to be done. Luckily for players of Dying Light 2, there are multiple endings and multiple circumstances depending on the choices made.

However, for players who are seeking a the good ending for the game, they may want to keep Hakon around. There are many reasons for this but ultimately that choice is up to the player.

What should players keep Hakon around for?

Choices can change the ending of the game so players need to make careful selections (Image via Techland)

Just as anyone would imagine in a zombie apocalypse, friends and allies are extremely hard to come by. This is no different for Dying Light 2. With limited resources, and a horde of undead enemies around, having an extra set of hands to hold some weapons or help in other ways can be very beneficial.

Players should ultimately make a decision that they feel is right, however.

What happens if players choose to let Hakon die?

If players choose not to help Hakon, this can change the overall arc of the story, at least in side missions and quests of that nature.

Hakon would be absent from the story if he is deceased and players could miss out on dialogue or other aspects of Hakon's presence during the game if they choose not to save him.

There are multiple endings so have fun with it

There are multiple endings so players should choose the choice they feel is right (Image via Techland)

Dying Light 2 does not have just one ending, so players should feel free to experiment with their choices in the best way they see fit. After all, there is a lot of replay value in being able to go back through the game and see how the other choices could have changed the game.

Overall, players should do what they feel is right for them, because they are the ones who have to live with their choices.

Spoiler alert: it is better to save Hakon for the benefit of the player and the City.

