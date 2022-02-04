How many players are playing Dying Light 2 on launch day (PC)?

Dying Light 2 has gotten off to an incredible start on its PC launch day, breaking 179,000 players, with an all-time peak of 179,946. This is according to SteamDB’s charts, which also place it in the top-five currently played games on Steam right now.

This doesn’t account for console games, nor does it account for Epic Games Store users, which would only add to this total. With that in mind, the game's launch has been greatly successful.

Dying Light 2’s start on Steam is far stronger than the first game

Despite some negative reviews, the game is thriving compared to its predecessor. The first Dying Light broke 46,000 concurrent players, which is less than half of the current title.

Launch day is looking good for Dying Light 2 (Image via SteamDB)

With that in mind, Techland's latest title is outperforming several other major releases on Steam this year, such as Monster Hunter Rise (134k) and God of War (73k). It does remain behind the hit release, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s with an all-time peak of 262,689 on Steam.

Despite delays and a handful of negative reviews, the game has been succeeding as far as player metrics go, easily sitting in the top 5 of currently played games on Steam. The game is just above Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and beneath Apex Legends on the rankings.

The game has only been out for 24-hours as of this writing, so the numbers could drastically change in the future, but its player base has stayed consistent thus far, only once briefly dipping down to 144,950 players before rising to the current number, 179,946.

The game is available on a vast array of platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S alongside both major PC storefronts. Dying Light 2 builds on the previous game, and time will tell if it continues to enjoy the success it presently does.

Edited by Adam Dickson