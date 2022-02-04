How to change difficultly level in Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 mixes parkour with zombie-slaying, so players aren’t only dealing with the threat of falling off buildings but also death-by-biting. Learning to survive is absolutely crucial.

However, users can make it as easy or as hard as they like the game to be. Difficulty levels are found in-game, with various difficulty levels for them to alter. How much punishment individuals want Aiden Caldwell to experience in Dying Light 2 is entirely up to them.

Dying Light 2: Changing the difficulty level

Changing the difficulty level in Dying Light 2 is as simple as opening the game menu. Even after gamers have started a new playthrough, the difficulty can be changed at any time.

They should pause the game with the Options button if using a controller. For PC users, it’s the ESC key. In the pause menu, locate Options and select the Game tab at the top.

Kicking enemies off buildings is an easy win (Image via Techland)

The Difficulty Level option is located at the very top of the Game menu. Players can highlight it and pick a difficulty level that’s just right for them. Most will be fine playing Normal, but Easy is the way to go if gamers want to focus on just the story. For a challenge, they may increase the difficulty level to Hard.

How users choose to play is entirely up to them. It is worth noting the difficulty level will affect how they play. On Hard, for example, individuals may rely more on stealth and vault kicks, whereas Easy allows players to defeat enemies at a quicker pace.

Are there trophies or achievements associated with difficulty levels?

No, which is excellent news to trophy hunters. Since none of the trophies and achievements are associated with difficulty levels, it is more of a personal challenge to uphold.

With that said, some trophies and achievements are indirectly affected by difficulty level. There are collectibles strewn about the city, which are more straightforward to grab on easier difficulty levels. Other trophies and achievements in Dying Light 2 involve combat, so players on Hard will have a more challenging time completing them.

