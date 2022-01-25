Who is the voice actor for Aiden Caldwell in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will see a new protagonist enter the series in the form of Aiden Caldwell.

Set 20 years after the original Dying Light, Stay Human stars Aiden Caldwell and his athletic parkour skills. With over 3000 parkour animations, free running and exploring is a major part of the game.

This is an important aspect of the newest hero to the franchise. Alongside that will be voice that brings Aiden to life. In Dying Light 2, Aiden Caldwell is voiced by Jonah Scott.

Jonah Scott is the voice of Aiden Caldwell in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Jonah Scott with a Legoshi mask (Image via Jonah Scott on Twitter)

Jonah Scott is a name anime fans may recognize. His video game portfolio isn't that large, with his most notable work aside from Stay Human being The Elder Scrolls Online as Count Verandis Ravenwatch.

The list of anime roles that Jonah Scott has performed is quite long. Here is every anime series he has done a voice for:

One-Punch Man

Kegan Ashura

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Beastars

Drifting Dragons

Akudama Drive

Kuroko's Basketball

Attack on Titan

Gleipnir

Fire Force

SK8 the Infinity

High-Rise Invasion

The Way of the Househusband

Record of Ragnarok

86

Edens Zero

A3!

Kageki Shojo!!

Re-Main

Hortensia Saga

Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut

Super Crooks

His voice work in Beastars as Legoshi saw him nominated for a Cruncyroll Anime Award for Best VA Performance in 2021, but he was beaten out by Zeno Robinson for his voicing of Hawks in My Hero Academia.

Legoshi from Beastars (Image via Orange)

Prior to Dying Light 2 Stay Human and The Elder Scrolls Online, Jonah Scott provided the voice of Randy Orlando in both The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III and IV.

This is his first true starring role in a popular video game and by the looks of it, he was the right man for the job. Dying Light 2 Stay Human is one of the more highly anticipated games of the year.

It releases on February 4, 2022 for Windows, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. On that date, players can take control of Jonah Scott as Aiden Caldwell as to try and survive the zombie apocalypse.

