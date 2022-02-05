How many endings does Dying Light 2 have?

With so many choices in Dying Light 2 being presented to players, some are wondering how many endings there are in total. While there are many choices they have to make during their playthrough, only two conclusions are available.

Users will want to ensure that to get the best ending, they allow Hakon to live when faced with that choice.

Freedom of choice will allow gamers to alter ending in Dying Light 2

Players can make quick decisions that can have significant impacts (Image via Techland)

While there are many different activities to partake in and quests and side stories to play through in Dying Light 2, ultimately, it comes down to the choices players make during the quest No Mercy. Hakon can be spared, or users can choose to throw him to the wolves and let him die.

This choice impacts the playthrough of the game based on the choice made.

Gamers can still make choices if they already let Hakon die, but the ending will not be the "good" one

As previously stated, there are only two endings in Dying Light 2. One of them needs to have Hakon alive to trigger. If players have already made that decision, they can only access the other ending.

That does not mean there are not a lot of choices that can change other aspects of the game, only that the one specific ending is no longer available after Hakon's demise.

Multiple endings mean multiple playthroughs

Changing how players approach combat can change the flow of the game (Image via Techland)

The best aspect about having multiple endings and the power of choice is that players can beat the game numerous times and have a different experience. It is recommended that users choose the path they best identify with the first time around before going back and experimenting with the other choices available.

After all, choices are more fun when they can agree with the outcome.

Endings are not the only thing that has choices available

In a game like Dying Light 2, there are multiple avenues to many aspects of the game. Of course, there are the dialogue choices and combat and exploration pieces.

Users will be able to complete these as they see fit. Change up a combat style to appreciate the game in a new way. Or try a new route to the objective. Doing this will lead to the true beauty of choice.

