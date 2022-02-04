Are there guns in Dying Light 2?

Dying Light 2 is a game that has players able to slay zombies galore, as well as the occasional non-infected human. However, with so many undead to dispose of, some users wonder whether guns exist in Dying Light 2.

The answer is that guns are not currently available to use because The City has outlawed the use of firearms, making them hard to obtain.

Parkour and melee combat will be bread and butter of Dying Light 2

Though the title will not have guns, there will be a multitude of other methods and weapons available to take out the hordes of zombies. Gamers will spend much of their time using parkour skills and melee attacks to dispatch various undead around the area.

Some may prefer an up-close and personal combat style, making for some action-packed moments.

Using melee weapons is not all bad

Part of the fun of the zombie apocalypse is the destruction of the zombies. And getting right in one's face with an ax certainly has a lot of appeal. Not to mention that players can craft certain throwable items such as throwing knives that will be able to take out zombies from afar.

Modifying weapons will add customization to the game

Users can change their weapons to give themselves a leg up in combat. These modifications will be able to alter how the weapons interact with enemies in the world.

In turn, gamers can hack and slash their way across the zombie infestation with ease. Combined with the open-world concept, modifications will bring a lot of replayability to Dying Light 2.

Players will be able to alter their weapons to gain an edge in combat

Parkour skills will add another element to the combat

Players trapped in the zombie hordes will have many parkour skills at their disposal. They can wall-run and jump and use grappling hooks to gain a height advantage over their opponents.

Users will be well equipped to handle anything the zombies throw at them. Combining weapons and movement abilities should see a fascinating flow for combat in Dying Light 2.

