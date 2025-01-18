Is it worth playing Dying Light 2 in 2025?

After the original game's refreshing focus on first-person combat and parkour gameplay, players were excited about Dying Light 2, which eventually saw its release on February 4, 2022. However, as the sequel is on its way to celebrating its third anniversary, players might wonder whether the open-world first-person action-adventure survival game is worth playing in 2025.

To answer that question, yes, Dying Light 2 is worth playing if you enjoyed the original game and want more first-person open-world survival gameplay.

Why Dying Light 2 is still worth playing in 2025

1) A freeing parkour system

Traversal is liberating in Dying Light 2 (Image via Techland)

Dying Light 2 streamlines and improves upon an incredible parkour system that was a highlight in the original. Whether scaling buildings, jumping around the map, or using the grappling hook, moving around in the world of Dying Light 2 feels amazing.

The game streamlines the various aspects of its predecessor, such as its stricter stamina system, which forces you to quickly complete your climb. The grappling hook, which disrupted the flow of the original game, was integrated more smoothly into this game, making it a useful traversal tool with deliberate conditions.

2) Meaty melee-based combat

Chop off zombie arms, legs, and torsos (Image via Techland)

Another highlight of Dying Light that its sequel builds upon is its combat system. The game features a melee-based combat system that focuses on using modified weapons to damage your enemies. However, your agility also plays a role in this system, as you will constantly dodge enemies, dropkick them, and sometimes use them as a bouncing block for other attacks.

This basic gameplay element is further expanded by a skill tree, which adds various new moves to your arsenal as you slowly start gathering experience and allocating skill points.

3) A reactive open-world

Mold the city to your playstyle (Image via Techland)

While not extremely complex, Dying Light 2 features an open world that will see some changes based on the decisions you make in the campaign. For example, if you assign a conquered tower or station to the Survivors faction, the immediate area will unlock some traversal improvements. The faction will set up trampolines, ziplines, airbags, air vents, etc., to help you move around quickly in that region.

Whereas, if you assign it to the Peacekeepers faction, they will provide combat utilities in that area, such as car traps, cannons, molotov lanterns, UV traps, etc. This feature allows players to adjust the Villedor city to their preferred playstyle.

4) Enjoy it together with friends

Enjoy the ride with your survivor friends (Image via Techland)

Dying Light 2 lets you play its campaign with up to three friends. Playing the co-op campaign can account for an engaging experience as you and your friends traverse around the city and take on the numerous hordes of zombies infesting it.

While the story progress in the co-op campaign does not carry over to any player other than the host, you get to keep rewards like experience, items, money, and weapons, which makes retreading through the quests more forgiving.

