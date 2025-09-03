Hell is Us: What to do with the Golden Watch found in the Senedra Forest?

The Golden Watch in Hell is Us can be found in the trenches of the Senedra Forest region. This item is quite important, as you must bring it to a specific person to complete a Good Deed. The title boasts 26 tasks like this in total, and completing all of them will grant you rewards and a trophy.

Ad

Here are all the details regarding the Golden Watch at Senedra Forest, and how to use it to complete a Good Deed.

The Golden Watch (Good Deed) in Hell is Us: Location

The Golden Watch's exact location in the trenches (Image via Nacon)

If you have found the Golden Watch during the mission to find the APC key in Hell is Us, then your first task to complete this Good Deed is already done. However, if you have not yet gotten the item, reach the APC's location at Senedra Forest first.

Ad

Trending

Next, take the northwest path to reach the trenches. Afterward, go near the cave entrance, take the northern path in the trenches, and just ahead, you will find another path going to the right.

Just at the intersection, you will find the Golden Watch along with a handwritten letter from a Sabinian soldier lying there.

Check out – Hell is Us review: A perfect blend of action and enigma

Who should you give the Golden Watch to in Hell is Us?

Give the Golden Watch to Ernest Cadell in the Senedra Forest (Image via Nacon)

If you have the Golden Watch, the next task is giving it to Ernest Cadell, the first NPC you interacted with at the start of the playthrough. If you're having trouble finding his location, first, navigate to the APC in the Senedra Forest.

Ad

Then, follow the wind chimes hanging from the trees to reach Ernest Cadell's home. Afterward, go down to the basement near him and select the Trade option. Select the Golden Watch to give it to him. Since this task doesn't have a deadline, you can return here at any point in the story to complete it.

Talk to Gildas Brom in Vyssa Hills to get the reward (Image via Nacon)

With this, the Golden Watch Good Deed will be completed. However, you can only collect the reward from Gildas Brom, found in Vyssa Hills.

Ad

Check out more Hell is Us guides from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.