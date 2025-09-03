Hell is Us: What to do with the Golden Watch found in the Senedra Forest?

The Golden Watch in Hell is Us can be found in the trenches of the Senedra Forest region. This item is quite important, as you must bring it to a specific person to complete a Good Deed. The title boasts 26 tasks like this in total, and completing all of them will grant you rewards and a trophy.
Here are all the details regarding the Golden Watch at Senedra Forest, and how to use it to complete a Good Deed.
The Golden Watch (Good Deed) in Hell is Us: Location
If you have found the Golden Watch during the mission to find the APC key in Hell is Us, then your first task to complete this Good Deed is already done. However, if you have not yet gotten the item, reach the APC's location at Senedra Forest first.
Next, take the northwest path to reach the trenches. Afterward, go near the cave entrance, take the northern path in the trenches, and just ahead, you will find another path going to the right.
Just at the intersection, you will find the Golden Watch along with a handwritten letter from a Sabinian soldier lying there.
Who should you give the Golden Watch to in Hell is Us?
If you have the Golden Watch, the next task is giving it to Ernest Cadell, the first NPC you interacted with at the start of the playthrough. If you're having trouble finding his location, first, navigate to the APC in the Senedra Forest.
Then, follow the wind chimes hanging from the trees to reach Ernest Cadell's home. Afterward, go down to the basement near him and select the Trade option. Select the Golden Watch to give it to him. Since this task doesn't have a deadline, you can return here at any point in the story to complete it.
With this, the Golden Watch Good Deed will be completed. However, you can only collect the reward from Gildas Brom, found in Vyssa Hills.
